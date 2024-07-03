PVP Ventures Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3.18
2.52
3.67
4.32
0.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.18
2.52
3.67
4.32
0.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.23
2.63
7.26
73.31
0.07
Total Income
6.4
5.15
10.93
77.63
0.1
Total Expenditure
8.07
6.14
6.88
6.87
3.29
PBIDT
-1.67
-0.99
4.05
70.76
-3.19
Interest
1.49
1.12
0.85
2.89
0.66
PBDT
-3.15
-2.1
3.2
67.87
-3.85
Depreciation
0.61
0.6
0.75
0.71
0.22
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.75
-0.45
-4.96
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-3.01
-2.25
7.41
67.16
-4.08
Minority Interest After NP
-0.39
-0.26
0.05
-0.26
-3.87
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.62
-1.99
7.37
67.42
-0.2
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0.04
72.44
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.62
-1.99
7.33
-5.02
-0.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.1
-0.09
0.28
2.59
-0.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
260.4
260.4
260.4
260.4
246.41
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-52.51
-39.28
110.35
1,637.96
-10,633.33
PBDTM(%)
-99.05
-83.33
87.19
1,571.06
-12,833.33
PATM(%)
-94.65
-89.28
201.9
1,554.62
-13,600
