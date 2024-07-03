iifl-logo-icon 1
PVP Ventures Ltd Quarterly Results

33.18
(-0.15%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

3.18

2.52

3.67

4.32

0.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.18

2.52

3.67

4.32

0.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.23

2.63

7.26

73.31

0.07

Total Income

6.4

5.15

10.93

77.63

0.1

Total Expenditure

8.07

6.14

6.88

6.87

3.29

PBIDT

-1.67

-0.99

4.05

70.76

-3.19

Interest

1.49

1.12

0.85

2.89

0.66

PBDT

-3.15

-2.1

3.2

67.87

-3.85

Depreciation

0.61

0.6

0.75

0.71

0.22

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.75

-0.45

-4.96

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-3.01

-2.25

7.41

67.16

-4.08

Minority Interest After NP

-0.39

-0.26

0.05

-0.26

-3.87

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.62

-1.99

7.37

67.42

-0.2

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0.04

72.44

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.62

-1.99

7.33

-5.02

-0.2

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.1

-0.09

0.28

2.59

-0.1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

260.4

260.4

260.4

260.4

246.41

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-52.51

-39.28

110.35

1,637.96

-10,633.33

PBDTM(%)

-99.05

-83.33

87.19

1,571.06

-12,833.33

PATM(%)

-94.65

-89.28

201.9

1,554.62

-13,600

