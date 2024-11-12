Board Meeting 28 Nov 2024 28 Nov 2024

Acquisition of BIOHYGEA GLOBAL PRIVATE LIMITED

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

PVP VENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve quarterly results ending Sep 30 2024 alongwith the limited review reports. Financial results for quarter ending Sep 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Outcome of circular resolutions

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

PVP VENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board meeting is scheduled to be held on August 12 2024 for approving the quarterly results of the Company for the period ended June 30 2024 and other considering other corporate matters. Board meeting outcome (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

PVP VENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (LODR) 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 through Video conference to approve and consider the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company with Audit Report for the quarter & year ended March 31 2024. The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company for the insiders was closed on April 01 2024 and will be opened 48 after the declaration of results. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e 28-05-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024) The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 28th May 2024 has appointed Mr. D Mahesh, Member of ICSI. as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f May 28, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024