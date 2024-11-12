iifl-logo-icon 1
PVP Ventures Ltd Board Meeting

PVP Ventures CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024
16/01/2025
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Nov 202428 Nov 2024
Acquisition of BIOHYGEA GLOBAL PRIVATE LIMITED
Board Meeting12 Nov 20241 Nov 2024
PVP VENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve quarterly results ending Sep 30 2024 alongwith the limited review reports. Financial results for quarter ending Sep 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
Outcome of circular resolutions
Board Meeting12 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
PVP VENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board meeting is scheduled to be held on August 12 2024 for approving the quarterly results of the Company for the period ended June 30 2024 and other considering other corporate matters. The Board meeting is scheduled to be held on August 12 2024 for approving the quarterly results of the Company for the period ended June 30 2024 and other considering other corporate matters. Board meeting outcome (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202417 May 2024
PVP VENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (LODR) 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 through Video conference to approve and consider the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company with Audit Report for the quarter & year ended March 31 2024. The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company for the insiders was closed on April 01 2024 and will be opened 48 after the declaration of results. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e 28-05-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024) The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 28th May 2024 has appointed Mr. D Mahesh, Member of ICSI. as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f May 28, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
PVP VENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015 the Board Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday February 12 2024 through Video Conference to approve and consider the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated of the Company with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended December 31 2023. The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company for the insiders was closed on January 01 2024 and will be opened after 48 hours from the declaration of results. PVP VENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the intimation dated February 02, 2024, regarding Board Meeting to be held on Monday, February 12, 2024, we hereby intimate the Stock Exchange as per the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015, that the said Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is rescheduled on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) with limited review report for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Kindly take the above information on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024) Pursuant to Reg 30, 33 of SEBI Listing Regulation 2015, we wish to inform that the board in their meeting held on 13th Feb, 2023 have approved the unaudited financial results both standalone & consolidated for the quarter ended Dec 31, 2023 along wiith limited review report. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on today i.e 13th Feb 2024 has considered and approved the request letter received from Mrs Sai Padma Potluri belonging to Promoter and Promoter Group, reclassifying from Promoter/Promoter Group to Public Category. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

