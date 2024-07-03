PVP Ventures Ltd Summary

PVP Ventures Limited was formerly incorporated on January 1, 1994 with the name Software Solution Integrated Pvt Ltd. The company was changed into public limited on May 10, 1995 and the name was changed to Software Solution Integrated Ltd. Further, the name of the Company was changed to PVP Ventures Limited on June 03, 2008. The main activity of the Company is developing urban infrastructure and investments in various ventures.In the initial stage, the company was mainly engaged in the specialized area of RDBMS training development and consulting in India. Their major operations were software development training and consulting. During the year 1995-1996, the company successfully trained thousand of students in the niche technology, which widens an individuals scope of employment. They successfully launched centers at Hyderabad, Bangalore and Coimbatore. They also launched Impact-CS under the Impact umbrella brand. During the year 1996-1997, the company opened new centers in Tamil Nadu namely, Thiruvanmiyur, Tambaram, Mylapore, Madurai and Trichy. They also started training centers in Andhra Pradesh at Vujayawada, Visakhapatnam, Secunderabad, and Punjagutta. During the year 1998-1999, the company setup offshore software development facility under the aegis of SSI Technologies. During the year 1999-2000, the company expanded the education business in overseas with education centers signed up in Katmandu, Colombo, Malaysia and Hong Kong. During the year 2000-2001, the company took a strategic decision to discontinue their Enterprises Support operations. They set up one subsidiary company namely, Indigo International, Inc (DC). During the year 2001-2002, the company completed the process of a 350,000 sq ft ODC at the heart of the city in Chennai.In the year 2003, the company de-merged their education business and transferred to Aptech Ltd. In October 2004, the company de-merged their IT Servicing Division along with 3 of their overseas subsidiaries namely, Clientsoft, Inc, California, USA, SSIT North America, Inc., USA and IndigoMarket Ltd, Bermuda and subsequently merged with Scandent Solution Corporation Ltd. During the year 2005-2006, Bucking Real Estate and Asset Developer (Chennai) Ltd amalgamated with the company with effect from April 1, 2006. During the year 2006-2007, PVP Venture Pvt Ltd amalgamated with the company. The company forayed into hospitality business. They renovated Ooty Villa Park Hotel. Also, the company entered into entertainment sector through their subsidiaries AGS properties development (India) Pvt Ltd by setting up a 5 screen multiplex. During the year 2008-2009, the company set up wholly owned subsidiaries namely, Cuboid Real Estates Pvt Ltd and PVP Business Towers Pvt Ltd. The company sold of their investment of 1,052,717 shares held in Cambridge Solutions Ltd. Also, the company disposed their hotels and entertainment segment. In August 2008, they disposed off their hotel situated at Ooty. In 2009-10, PVP Corporate Parks Private Limited (PVPCP), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company sold Vadapalani property at Chennai to M/s. SRM University for a sale consideration of Rs. 140.04 Crores and also sold few floors of its property KRM Center, Chetpet at Chennai. In 2011-12, the Perambur Project of the Company was launched in June, 2011. During the year 2013-14, the Company through its subsidiary i.e., PVP Global Ventures Private Limited had invested in the equity of Adobe Realtors Private Limited and also incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company by name i.e., PVP Media Ventures Private Limited. As a result, PVP Media Ventures Private Limited became Wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and Adobe Realtors Private Limited was made step down subsidiary of the Company.During the year 2014-15, 3 new companies were incorporated as subsidiaries viz., Blasters Sports Ventures Private Limited, Safetrunk Services Private Limited and PVP Island Private Limited.Picturehouse Media Limited became the subsidiary of the Company in 2015-16. During the year 2018-19, PVP Global Ventures Pvt Ltd has acquired the 100% shares of 2 Companies i.e, Arete Real Estate Developers Pvt Ltd and Expressions Real Estate Development Pvt Ltd to expand the real estate business vertical and the aforesaid companies were made the Wholly Owned Subsidiary of PVP Global Ventures Pvt Ltd with effect from 2nd June, 2018.On 30 June 2022, the Company through a definitive agreement with Casagrand Builders Private Limited developed residential community on portion of its land parcel situated at Perambur, Chennai on a joint development basis and also executed a definitive sale agreement to sell a portion of its land parcel.