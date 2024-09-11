Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹180
Prev. Close₹180.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹10,584.61
Day's High₹186
Day's Low₹179.2
52 Week's High₹190
52 Week's Low₹128.15
Book Value₹48.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,432.55
P/E23.5
EPS7.65
Divi. Yield0
The company will use proceeds from the IPO towards the development of company’s ongoing and upcoming projects.Read More
The company's sustained financial growth and development ambitions have positioned it well in the market.Read More
The price band for the issuance is ₹121 to ₹128 per share. Subscriptions for this issue began on Monday, September 16, and will end today.Read More
Arkade Developers received Rs 122.4 crore from anchor investors before the subscription window opened. The IPO was completely subscribed on the first day of bidding.Read More
The proceeds from the IPO will be used for funding ongoing projects, acquiring land for new real estate developments, and general corporate purposes.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
2
2
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
198.21
143.32
Net Worth
200.21
145.32
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
634.74
220.15
228.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
634.74
220.15
228.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.94
8.04
15.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Amit Mangilal Jain
Whole-time Director
Arpit Vikram Jain
Independent Director
Hiren Mohanlal Tanna
Independent Director
Neha Huddar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sheetal Haresh Solani
Non Executive Director
Ketu Amit Jain
Independent Director
Abhishek Dev
Additional Director
SUMESH ASHOK MISHRA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Arkade Developers Ltd
Summary
Arkade Developers Limited was originally incorporated as Arkade Developers Private Limited, at Mumbai as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation on May 13, 1986. Thereafter, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company, and the name of Company was changed to its present name pursuant to a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on July 7, 2023. The Promoter gradually acquired control over Company through the acquisition of aggregate 31.10% of the Paid-Up Share Capital on October 20, 2001. Subsequently, on November 30, 2010, he increased his stake to 99.30% of the Paid-Up Share Capital of Company by acquiring 970,000 Equity Shares.Arkade Developers are a fast growing real estate development Company with a significant presence in Mumbai, Maharashtra. As on July 31, 2023, the Company has developed 1.80 million square feet of residential property. They are engaged in the development of new projects and redevelopment of existing premises, and between 2017 and Q1 2023, they have launched 1,040 residential units and sold 792 residential units in different markets in the MMR, Maharashtra.The Company established a track record with the completion of 9 projects in the western suburbs of Mumbai and 1 project in South-Central Mumbai, through a partnership firm in which it hold the majority stake with a combined constructed area of 6,48,000 square feet. It completed 27 projects aggregating more than 4 million square feet of development.In 2005, Arka
The Arkade Developers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹184.88 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arkade Developers Ltd is ₹3432.55 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Arkade Developers Ltd is 23.5 and 4.04 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arkade Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arkade Developers Ltd is ₹128.15 and ₹190 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Arkade Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 11.47%, 3 Month at 24.40% and 1 Month at 9.15%.
