Arkade Developers Ltd Share Price

184.88
(2.63%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:01 PM

  • Open180
  • Day's High186
  • 52 Wk High190
  • Prev. Close180.15
  • Day's Low179.2
  • 52 Wk Low 128.15
  • Turnover (lac)10,584.61
  • P/E23.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value48.5
  • EPS7.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,432.55
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Arkade Developers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

180

Prev. Close

180.15

Turnover(Lac.)

10,584.61

Day's High

186

Day's Low

179.2

52 Week's High

190

52 Week's Low

128.15

Book Value

48.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,432.55

P/E

23.5

EPS

7.65

Divi. Yield

0

Arkade Developers Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Arkade Developers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Arkade Developers lists at 37% premium

Arkade Developers lists at 37% premium

24 Sep 2024|09:47 AM

The company will use proceeds from the IPO towards the development of company’s ongoing and upcoming projects.

Arkade Developers' shares take a surprising dive after strong debut

Arkade Developers' shares take a surprising dive after strong debut

24 Sep 2024|03:38 AM

The company's sustained financial growth and development ambitions have positioned it well in the market.

Arkade Developers IPO subscribed 68.66 times on Day 4

Arkade Developers IPO subscribed 68.66 times on Day 4

19 Sep 2024|03:23 PM

The price band for the issuance is ₹121 to ₹128 per share. Subscriptions for this issue began on Monday, September 16, and will end today.

Arkade Developers IPO Records 27x Subscriptions

Arkade Developers IPO Records 27x Subscriptions

18 Sep 2024|03:38 PM

Arkade Developers received Rs 122.4 crore from anchor investors before the subscription window opened. The IPO was completely subscribed on the first day of bidding.

Arkade Developers IPO Subscribed 23.35 Times So Far on Day 3

Arkade Developers IPO Subscribed 23.35 Times So Far on Day 3

18 Sep 2024|01:41 PM

The proceeds from the IPO will be used for funding ongoing projects, acquiring land for new real estate developments, and general corporate purposes.

Arkade Developers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:13 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Aug-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.81%

Non-Promoter- 7.55%

Institutions: 7.55%

Non-Institutions: 21.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Arkade Developers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

2

2

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

198.21

143.32

Net Worth

200.21

145.32

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

634.74

220.15

228.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

634.74

220.15

228.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.94

8.04

15.53

Arkade Developers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Arkade Developers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Amit Mangilal Jain

Whole-time Director

Arpit Vikram Jain

Independent Director

Hiren Mohanlal Tanna

Independent Director

Neha Huddar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sheetal Haresh Solani

Non Executive Director

Ketu Amit Jain

Independent Director

Abhishek Dev

Additional Director

SUMESH ASHOK MISHRA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arkade Developers Ltd

Summary

Arkade Developers Limited was originally incorporated as Arkade Developers Private Limited, at Mumbai as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation on May 13, 1986. Thereafter, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company, and the name of Company was changed to its present name pursuant to a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on July 7, 2023. The Promoter gradually acquired control over Company through the acquisition of aggregate 31.10% of the Paid-Up Share Capital on October 20, 2001. Subsequently, on November 30, 2010, he increased his stake to 99.30% of the Paid-Up Share Capital of Company by acquiring 970,000 Equity Shares.Arkade Developers are a fast growing real estate development Company with a significant presence in Mumbai, Maharashtra. As on July 31, 2023, the Company has developed 1.80 million square feet of residential property. They are engaged in the development of new projects and redevelopment of existing premises, and between 2017 and Q1 2023, they have launched 1,040 residential units and sold 792 residential units in different markets in the MMR, Maharashtra.The Company established a track record with the completion of 9 projects in the western suburbs of Mumbai and 1 project in South-Central Mumbai, through a partnership firm in which it hold the majority stake with a combined constructed area of 6,48,000 square feet. It completed 27 projects aggregating more than 4 million square feet of development.In 2005, Arka
Company FAQs

What is the Arkade Developers Ltd share price today?

The Arkade Developers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹184.88 today.

What is the Market Cap of Arkade Developers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arkade Developers Ltd is ₹3432.55 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Arkade Developers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Arkade Developers Ltd is 23.5 and 4.04 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Arkade Developers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arkade Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arkade Developers Ltd is ₹128.15 and ₹190 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Arkade Developers Ltd?

Arkade Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 11.47%, 3 Month at 24.40% and 1 Month at 9.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Arkade Developers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Arkade Developers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.82 %
Institutions - 4.80 %
Public - 24.38 %

