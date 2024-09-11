Summary

Arkade Developers Limited was originally incorporated as Arkade Developers Private Limited, at Mumbai as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation on May 13, 1986. Thereafter, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company, and the name of Company was changed to its present name pursuant to a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on July 7, 2023. The Promoter gradually acquired control over Company through the acquisition of aggregate 31.10% of the Paid-Up Share Capital on October 20, 2001. Subsequently, on November 30, 2010, he increased his stake to 99.30% of the Paid-Up Share Capital of Company by acquiring 970,000 Equity Shares.Arkade Developers are a fast growing real estate development Company with a significant presence in Mumbai, Maharashtra. As on July 31, 2023, the Company has developed 1.80 million square feet of residential property. They are engaged in the development of new projects and redevelopment of existing premises, and between 2017 and Q1 2023, they have launched 1,040 residential units and sold 792 residential units in different markets in the MMR, Maharashtra.The Company established a track record with the completion of 9 projects in the western suburbs of Mumbai and 1 project in South-Central Mumbai, through a partnership firm in which it hold the majority stake with a combined constructed area of 6,48,000 square feet. It completed 27 projects aggregating more than 4 million square feet of development.In 2005, Arka

