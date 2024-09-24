iifl-logo-icon 1
Arkade Developers Ltd Futures Share Price

156.83
(-4.20%)
Jan 13, 2025|01:04:57 PM

Here's the list of 's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the 's futures contract.

Arkade Developers Ltd: Related NEWS

Arkade Developers lists at 37% premium

Arkade Developers lists at 37% premium

24 Sep 2024|09:47 AM

The company will use proceeds from the IPO towards the development of company’s ongoing and upcoming projects.

Arkade Developers' shares take a surprising dive after strong debut

Arkade Developers' shares take a surprising dive after strong debut

24 Sep 2024|03:38 AM

The company's sustained financial growth and development ambitions have positioned it well in the market.

Arkade Developers IPO subscribed 68.66 times on Day 4

Arkade Developers IPO subscribed 68.66 times on Day 4

19 Sep 2024|03:23 PM

The price band for the issuance is ₹121 to ₹128 per share. Subscriptions for this issue began on Monday, September 16, and will end today.

Arkade Developers IPO Records 27x Subscriptions

Arkade Developers IPO Records 27x Subscriptions

18 Sep 2024|03:38 PM

Arkade Developers received Rs 122.4 crore from anchor investors before the subscription window opened. The IPO was completely subscribed on the first day of bidding.

Arkade Developers IPO Subscribed 23.35 Times So Far on Day 3

Arkade Developers IPO Subscribed 23.35 Times So Far on Day 3

18 Sep 2024|01:41 PM

The proceeds from the IPO will be used for funding ongoing projects, acquiring land for new real estate developments, and general corporate purposes.

Arkade Developers IPO subscribed 13 times on Day 2

Arkade Developers IPO subscribed 13 times on Day 2

17 Sep 2024|02:57 PM

The IPO is entirely focused on book-building. The IPO's price band is defined between Rs 121 and Rs 128 per share.

Arkade Developers IPO Subscription details on Day 2

Arkade Developers IPO Subscription details on Day 2

17 Sep 2024|12:30 PM

The stock is likely to be listed on Tuesday, September 24.

Arkade Developers IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

Arkade Developers IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

16 Sep 2024|04:33 PM

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹410 Crore, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

Arkade Developers IPO subscribed 2.87x so far

Arkade Developers IPO subscribed 2.87x so far

16 Sep 2024|01:33 PM

Arkade Developers Limited is a Mumbai, Maharashtra-based real estate development business that specialises in high-end, sophisticated lifestyle residential buildings.

