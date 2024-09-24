iifl-logo-icon 1
Arkade Developers Ltd

Arkade Developers Ltd News Today

163.45
(-6.13%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Company

Sectoral

Arkade Developers lists at 37% premium

Arkade Developers lists at 37% premium

The company will use proceeds from the IPO towards the development of company’s ongoing and upcoming projects.

24 Sep 2024|09:47 AM
Arkade Developers' shares take a surprising dive after strong debut

Arkade Developers' shares take a surprising dive after strong debut

The company's sustained financial growth and development ambitions have positioned it well in the market.

24 Sep 2024|03:38 AM
Arkade Developers IPO subscribed 68.66 times on Day 4

Arkade Developers IPO subscribed 68.66 times on Day 4

The price band for the issuance is ₹121 to ₹128 per share. Subscriptions for this issue began on Monday, September 16, and will end today.

19 Sep 2024|03:23 PM
Arkade Developers IPO Records 27x Subscriptions

Arkade Developers IPO Records 27x Subscriptions

Arkade Developers received Rs 122.4 crore from anchor investors before the subscription window opened. The IPO was completely subscribed on the first day of bidding.

18 Sep 2024|03:38 PM
Arkade Developers IPO Subscribed 23.35 Times So Far on Day 3

Arkade Developers IPO Subscribed 23.35 Times So Far on Day 3

The proceeds from the IPO will be used for funding ongoing projects, acquiring land for new real estate developments, and general corporate purposes.

18 Sep 2024|01:41 PM
Arkade Developers IPO subscribed 13 times on Day 2

Arkade Developers IPO subscribed 13 times on Day 2

The IPO is entirely focused on book-building. The IPO's price band is defined between Rs 121 and Rs 128 per share.

17 Sep 2024|02:57 PM
Arkade Developers IPO Subscription details on Day 2

Arkade Developers IPO Subscription details on Day 2

The stock is likely to be listed on Tuesday, September 24.

17 Sep 2024|12:30 PM
Arkade Developers IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

Arkade Developers IPO Subscription Details on Day 1

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹410 Crore, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

16 Sep 2024|04:33 PM
Arkade Developers IPO subscribed 2.87x so far

Arkade Developers IPO subscribed 2.87x so far

Arkade Developers Limited is a Mumbai, Maharashtra-based real estate development business that specialises in high-end, sophisticated lifestyle residential buildings.

16 Sep 2024|01:33 PM

