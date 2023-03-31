To the Members of Made Developers limited (Formerly known as Made Developers Private limited)

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Arkade Developers limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2023, the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("lnd AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and its loss, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

Our opinion on the finar.cial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

1. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing specified under sub-section 10 of Section 143 of the Act will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

2. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also :

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. As per notification no G.S.R 583 (E), dated 13th June 2017 issued by ministry of corporate affairs, the clause (i) of section 143(3) of the Act regarding the internal financial control is not applicable to the company.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related ? to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

3. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in mternal control that we identify during our audit.

4. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding indepandence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matters

1. The comparative financial information of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2022 and the transition date opening Balance Sheet as at April 01, 2021 included in these financial statements, are based on the previously issued audited financial statements prepared in accordance with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006, as adjusted for the differences in the accounting principles adopted by the Company on transition to the Indian Accounting Standards (lnd AS), which have been audited by us.

2. Accounts for the previous year ended on 31st March, 2022, were audited by another firm of Chartered Accountants viz. M/S. Kavin Shah & Associates. They have expressed the unmodified opinion on the financial statements for the year ended on 31st March, 2022 vide their report dated 05th November, 2022.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of above matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we further report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the applicable Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31 , 2023, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

D With respect to adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer our separate report in "Annexure 8"; and

g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report as under with respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended):

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position and performance of the Company in the financial statements. (refer note no. 34 to the financial statements).

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate BeneficiariesD) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement. v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2023

h) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, being a private limited company provisions of section 197 to the Act are not applicable to the company.

For Mittal & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Reg. No. 106456W

Hemant R Bohra

Partner

Mem. No.: 165667

Place : Mumbai

Date : July 03, 2023

Annexure "A" to Independent Auditors Report

Annexure referred to in Paragraph 1 of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Report of even date on the accounts of Arkade Developers Limited (Formerly known as Arkade Developers Private Limited) for the year ended 31st March 2023.

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of the audit and on the basis of such checks of the books and records as were considered appropriate we report that:

(i) a) (i) The company has maintained proper records, showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant and Equipment.

(ii) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

b) As explained to us, the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management in accordance with a phased programme of verification, which in our opinion is reasonable, considering the size of the company and the nature of its assets. As informed to us, in accordance with this program certain Property Plant and Equipment were verified during the year The frequency of verification is reasonable and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such physical verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have any immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee). Hence. clause 3 (i) (c) is not applicable to the company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us. the Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment and its intangible assets. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

e) Accord1ng to the information and explanations given to us. no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Ben ami Transactions (Prohibition) Act. 1988 and rules made tt,ereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(i) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ii) a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification, coverage & procedure of such verification is reasonable and appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

b) As per the information and explanations given to us and books of accounts and records examined by us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital term loans in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate. from b(lnks or financial ilistitutions on the basis of security of current assets for the spec1fic projects. Quarterly returns I statements and other inform::1tion filed with such Banks/ finane:i(li institlltions are in agreement with the books of accounts.

(iii) With respect to investments made in or any guarantee or security provided or any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, granted during the year by the Company to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties:

a) As per the information and explanations given to us and books of accounts and records examined by us, during the year, the Company has made investments in various mutual fund schemes. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or has not granted any advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other entities during the year. Hence paragraph 3 (iii) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) & (n of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) The Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Sections 185. Further in our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act 2013 in respect of the investments made, loans provided and the Company has not provided any guarantees or security to parties covered under Section 186 of the Act.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified.

(vi) We have broodly reviewed the books of account relating to materials, labour and other items of cost maintained by the Company as specified by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section ( 1) of section 148 of the Act and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete

(vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax. sales tax. service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, goods & service tax, cess, tax deducted at source and other statutory dues to the extent applicable to the Company According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no undisputed amount payable in respect of such statutory dues which have remained outstanding as at 31st March, 2023 for a period more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2023 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of Statute Period to which amount relates Rs. in Lakhs Forum where dispute is pending Service Tax 2016-17 8.85 CESTAT Goods & Serv1ce 2018-19 to 2020-21 109.08 High Court Tax 2019-20 56.40 2020-21 to 2022-23 2.400.83 GST Department ? 2018-19 to 2020-21 409.11

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in tax assessment of the Company. Also, there are no previously unrecorded income which has been now recorded in the books of account. Hence, the provision stated in paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, the working capital term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

e) According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from an any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in iis subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies.

(x) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xi) a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material traud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management. b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143 (12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the course of audit. Accordingly. the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)( c) of the Order is not applicable to company.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the said Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with related parties are in compliance with the section 177 and 188 of the Act, wherever applicable and the details of such transactions ha?Je been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued for the period under audit, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xv) of the said Orde1 1s not applicable. ?

(xvi) a) In our opinion and according lo the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b) In our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without any valid Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence,. the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

d) The Company does not have any CIC as a part of its group. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

(xvii) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the overall financial statements of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. There were no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

(xix) According to the information and explanations giver. to us and based on our examination of financial ratios, ageing and expected date of realisation of financial assets and payment of liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report and the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company has already spent the required amount as per the section 135 of the said Act.

(b) Since there is not any amount remaining unspent under section (5) of the section 135 of the Act and hence clause (xx)(b) is not applicable.

(xxi) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the under the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) is not applicable in respect of entities included in the consolidated financial statements, Hence, clause xxi is not applicable.

For Mittal & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Reg. No. 106456W

Hemant R Bohra

Partner

Mem. No.: 165667

Place : Mumbai

Date : July 03, 2023

Annexure "8" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the financial statements of Arkade Developers Limited (formerly known as Arkade Developers Private Limited) for the year ended 31st March 2023.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Arkade Developers Limited ("the Company") as of March 31 , 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliab!e financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by I CAl and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(1 0) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidc:mce Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and. maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that t11e audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.