Arkade Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 The outcome of the Board Meeting to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and the Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.10.2024)