Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
98.82
96.28
95.58
95.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-44.44
-63.39
18.69
88.53
Net Worth
54.38
32.89
114.27
184.11
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,039.36
711.39
360.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,039.36
711.39
360.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
73.75
32.68
33.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
831.45
|113.74
|2,05,809.79
|1,549.94
|0.72
|2,235.87
|118.79
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,377.5
|62.78
|1,37,480.54
|774.1
|0.31
|3,846.1
|186.99
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,629.75
|498.39
|70,198.26
|17.2
|0.11
|587.6
|275.27
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,299.55
|68.5
|69,263.85
|278.54
|0
|911.69
|579.14
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,843.7
|38.86
|67,037.34
|309.07
|0.43
|911.76
|396.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Unit #.305-310 Plot No 9/10/11,
Vardhaman Trade Centre Nehru P,
Delhi - 110019
Tel: +91 83840 62876
Website: http://www.smartworksoffice.com
Email: companysecretary@sworks.co.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.