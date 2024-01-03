Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
98.82
96.28
95.58
95.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-44.44
-63.39
18.69
88.53
Net Worth
54.38
32.89
114.27
184.11
Minority Interest
Debt
3,435.59
3,913.01
247.6
134.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
13.22
11.18
0
0
Total Liabilities
3,503.19
3,957.08
361.87
318.39
Fixed Assets
3,470.51
3,766.66
2,414.86
1,186.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.31
0.03
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
129.2
110.7
64.42
40.15
Networking Capital
-177.72
-133.82
-2,219.38
-1,010.76
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
13.86
14.13
10.5
7.06
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
467.98
377.68
267.89
157.62
Sundry Creditors
-167.84
-169.51
-45.18
-20.63
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-491.72
-356.12
-2,452.59
-1,154.81
Cash
69.9
213.51
101.94
102.3
Total Assets
3,503.2
3,957.08
361.86
318.38
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.