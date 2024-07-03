iifl-logo-icon 1
Techindia Nirman Ltd Share Price

30.32
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:53:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open32
  • Day's High32
  • 52 Wk High54.21
  • Prev. Close31.91
  • Day's Low30.32
  • 52 Wk Low 17.3
  • Turnover (lac)2.32
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.88
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)43.45
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Techindia Nirman Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

32

Prev. Close

31.91

Turnover(Lac.)

2.32

Day's High

32

Day's Low

30.32

52 Week's High

54.21

52 Week's Low

17.3

Book Value

7.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

43.45

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Techindia Nirman Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

11 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

23 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

Techindia Nirman Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Techindia Nirman Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 18.03%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 81.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Techindia Nirman Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.33

14.33

14.33

14.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.58

-2.18

-1.87

-1.34

Net Worth

11.75

12.15

12.46

12.99

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.1

-0.1

-0.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.52

-0.47

-0.6

-0.28

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-41.51

0.83

4.26

34.39

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

5.32

51.58

-3.5

-7.74

EBIT growth

10.92

41.35

-525.25

-124.08

Net profit growth

10.92

-22.3

113.43

-13.23

No Record Found

Techindia Nirman Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Techindia Nirman Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Satish Kagliwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajshree Chattar Singh Jain

Executive Director

Jeevanlata Kagliwal

Independent Director

Madhukar Deshpande

Independent Director

HITESH RAJNIKANT PUROHIT

Independent Director

Vadla Nagbhushanam

Managing Director

Sweta Akash Kagliwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Techindia Nirman Ltd

Summary

Techindia Nirman Limited (Formerly known Nath Seeds Private Limited) incorporated in 1980 as a Private Limited Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in 1987 and the Company name was changed to Techindia Nirman Limited on October 31, 2014. The Company belonged to the Nath Group promoted by Nandkishor Kagliwal and his Associates. The Company is presently engaged in the business of business of infrastructure development.The company is one of the largest seed companies, whose activities include research, breeding, production, processing and marketing high-quality hybrid seeds of high-yielding crops (cotton, sunflower, maize, jowar, bajra) and vegetables (tomato, cabbage, cauliflower, capsicum, etc). Its seed processing facilities are in Aurangabad, Maharashtra; in Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh; and in Coimbatore, Tamilnadu.It has a collaboration with Royal Sluis, Holland, a recognised world leader in hybrid vegetable seeds, for joint research, production and marketing.It increased its wheat processing capacity from 11.8 tph to 30 tph by setting up three additional plants of 10 tph each at Ranebennur, Karnataka; Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh; and expanding its plant at Aurangabad, Maharashtra. It also diversified into processing 2000 tpa of grapes for exports, by setting up a pre-cooling facility at its Aurangabad plant.The company has undertaken a unique Integrated Agro Processing and Corporate Farming Project which involves cultivating Fruits & Vegetables over an area of 1
Company FAQs

What is the Techindia Nirman Ltd share price today?

The Techindia Nirman Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹30.32 today.

What is the Market Cap of Techindia Nirman Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Techindia Nirman Ltd is ₹43.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Techindia Nirman Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Techindia Nirman Ltd is 0 and 4.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Techindia Nirman Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Techindia Nirman Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Techindia Nirman Ltd is ₹17.3 and ₹54.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Techindia Nirman Ltd?

Techindia Nirman Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.90%, 3 Years at 57.61%, 1 Year at 102.60%, 6 Month at 9.06%, 3 Month at -38.63% and 1 Month at -5.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Techindia Nirman Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Techindia Nirman Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 18.04 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 81.92 %

