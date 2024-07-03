SectorRealty
Open₹32
Prev. Close₹31.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.32
Day's High₹32
Day's Low₹30.32
52 Week's High₹54.21
52 Week's Low₹17.3
Book Value₹7.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)43.45
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.33
14.33
14.33
14.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.58
-2.18
-1.87
-1.34
Net Worth
11.75
12.15
12.46
12.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.1
-0.1
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.52
-0.47
-0.6
-0.28
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-41.51
0.83
4.26
34.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
5.32
51.58
-3.5
-7.74
EBIT growth
10.92
41.35
-525.25
-124.08
Net profit growth
10.92
-22.3
113.43
-13.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Satish Kagliwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajshree Chattar Singh Jain
Executive Director
Jeevanlata Kagliwal
Independent Director
Madhukar Deshpande
Independent Director
HITESH RAJNIKANT PUROHIT
Independent Director
Vadla Nagbhushanam
Managing Director
Sweta Akash Kagliwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Techindia Nirman Limited (Formerly known Nath Seeds Private Limited) incorporated in 1980 as a Private Limited Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in 1987 and the Company name was changed to Techindia Nirman Limited on October 31, 2014. The Company belonged to the Nath Group promoted by Nandkishor Kagliwal and his Associates. The Company is presently engaged in the business of business of infrastructure development.The company is one of the largest seed companies, whose activities include research, breeding, production, processing and marketing high-quality hybrid seeds of high-yielding crops (cotton, sunflower, maize, jowar, bajra) and vegetables (tomato, cabbage, cauliflower, capsicum, etc). Its seed processing facilities are in Aurangabad, Maharashtra; in Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh; and in Coimbatore, Tamilnadu.It has a collaboration with Royal Sluis, Holland, a recognised world leader in hybrid vegetable seeds, for joint research, production and marketing.It increased its wheat processing capacity from 11.8 tph to 30 tph by setting up three additional plants of 10 tph each at Ranebennur, Karnataka; Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh; and expanding its plant at Aurangabad, Maharashtra. It also diversified into processing 2000 tpa of grapes for exports, by setting up a pre-cooling facility at its Aurangabad plant.The company has undertaken a unique Integrated Agro Processing and Corporate Farming Project which involves cultivating Fruits & Vegetables over an area of 1
The Techindia Nirman Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹30.32 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Techindia Nirman Ltd is ₹43.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Techindia Nirman Ltd is 0 and 4.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Techindia Nirman Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Techindia Nirman Ltd is ₹17.3 and ₹54.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Techindia Nirman Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.90%, 3 Years at 57.61%, 1 Year at 102.60%, 6 Month at 9.06%, 3 Month at -38.63% and 1 Month at -5.73%.
