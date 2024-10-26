|Purpose
|TECHINDIA NIRMAN LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)
|8 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|TECHINDIA NIRMAN LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results as on 30th June 2024. 1) Unaudited financial results as on 30th June 2024. 2) Intimation for Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
|23 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|TECHINDIA NIRMAN LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
|17 Jan 2024
|9 Jan 2024
|TECHINDIA NIRMAN LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results as of 31st December 2023. Financial Results as of 31st December 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/01/2024)
