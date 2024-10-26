Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

TECHINDIA NIRMAN LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

TECHINDIA NIRMAN LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results as on 30th June 2024. 1) Unaudited financial results as on 30th June 2024. 2) Intimation for Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 15 May 2024

TECHINDIA NIRMAN LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2024 9 Jan 2024