Techindia Nirman Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.52
-0.47
-0.6
-0.28
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-41.51
0.83
4.26
34.39
Other operating items
Operating
-42.06
0.33
3.62
34.07
Capital expenditure
0
-0.37
0
0
Free cash flow
-42.06
-0.04
3.62
34.07
Equity raised
-2.68
-1.42
-0.4
1.92
Investing
-0.05
-0.22
0
0
Financing
76.11
72.4
25.4
59.65
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
31.31
70.71
28.62
95.65
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.