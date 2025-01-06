iifl-logo-icon 1
Techindia Nirman Ltd Cash Flow Statement

30.31
(-5.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:05 PM

Techindia Nirman FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.52

-0.47

-0.6

-0.28

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-41.51

0.83

4.26

34.39

Other operating items

Operating

-42.06

0.33

3.62

34.07

Capital expenditure

0

-0.37

0

0

Free cash flow

-42.06

-0.04

3.62

34.07

Equity raised

-2.68

-1.42

-0.4

1.92

Investing

-0.05

-0.22

0

0

Financing

76.11

72.4

25.4

59.65

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

31.31

70.71

28.62

95.65

