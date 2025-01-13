iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Techindia Nirman Ltd Balance Sheet

28.79
(-5.01%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:37:35 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Techindia Nirman Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.33

14.33

14.33

14.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.58

-2.18

-1.87

-1.34

Net Worth

11.75

12.15

12.46

12.99

Minority Interest

Debt

80.53

72.26

58.43

56.88

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

92.28

84.41

70.89

69.87

Fixed Assets

22.06

22.09

27.94

26.95

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.21

0.26

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

70.02

62.16

42.66

42.6

Inventories

5.89

11.24

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

64.2

51.08

42.73

42.67

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.08

-0.02

-0.03

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-0.08

-0.05

-0.04

Cash

0.19

0.16

0.09

0.06

Total Assets

92.27

84.41

70.9

69.87

Techindia Nirman : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Techindia Nirman Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.