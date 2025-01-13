Techindia Nirman Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.33
14.33
14.33
14.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.58
-2.18
-1.87
-1.34
Net Worth
11.75
12.15
12.46
12.99
Minority Interest
Debt
80.53
72.26
58.43
56.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
92.28
84.41
70.89
69.87
Fixed Assets
22.06
22.09
27.94
26.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.21
0.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
70.02
62.16
42.66
42.6
Inventories
5.89
11.24
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
64.2
51.08
42.73
42.67
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.08
-0.02
-0.03
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.08
-0.05
-0.04
Cash
0.19
0.16
0.09
0.06
Total Assets
92.27
84.41
70.9
69.87
No Record Found
