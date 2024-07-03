Techindia Nirman Ltd Summary

Techindia Nirman Limited (Formerly known Nath Seeds Private Limited) incorporated in 1980 as a Private Limited Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in 1987 and the Company name was changed to Techindia Nirman Limited on October 31, 2014. The Company belonged to the Nath Group promoted by Nandkishor Kagliwal and his Associates. The Company is presently engaged in the business of business of infrastructure development.The company is one of the largest seed companies, whose activities include research, breeding, production, processing and marketing high-quality hybrid seeds of high-yielding crops (cotton, sunflower, maize, jowar, bajra) and vegetables (tomato, cabbage, cauliflower, capsicum, etc). Its seed processing facilities are in Aurangabad, Maharashtra; in Nizamabad, Andhra Pradesh; and in Coimbatore, Tamilnadu.It has a collaboration with Royal Sluis, Holland, a recognised world leader in hybrid vegetable seeds, for joint research, production and marketing.It increased its wheat processing capacity from 11.8 tph to 30 tph by setting up three additional plants of 10 tph each at Ranebennur, Karnataka; Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh; and expanding its plant at Aurangabad, Maharashtra. It also diversified into processing 2000 tpa of grapes for exports, by setting up a pre-cooling facility at its Aurangabad plant.The company has undertaken a unique Integrated Agro Processing and Corporate Farming Project which involves cultivating Fruits & Vegetables over an area of 1152 acres. It also plans to set up a modular technology laboratory for DNA finger printing & disease control of the seeds, for which significant progress has been made.During the period under review i.e. 1999-2000, the company has successfully launched three cotton hybrids namely Vishwanath, Manjunath and Nathbaba whose results has been highly encouraging.During the year 2014-15, the Hybrid Seeds business was transferred to another Company through the Scheme of Reconstruction and Rearrangement.In 2023, the Company started the business of infrastructure development in Aurangabad.