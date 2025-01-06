Techindia Nirman Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

The real estate market, although dull at this juncture has a tremendous scope of growth. We as a company plan to venture into this sector to reap operational benefits in the future.

i. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

The real estate market is open to strategic opportunities but then it is also prone to the ups and downs from time to time. We are entering in this area at a time when the market is undergoing a slowdown. Our asset base would be well placed at this juncture to catch the upside in the coming few years. Also, as management the company is well placed with competent persons to encash the future opportunities while keeping the inherent risks under check.

ii. SEGMENTATION OR PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE

The Company would only be dealing in the real estate business from this year onwards and hence would be reported as one segment.

iii. OUTLOOK, RISK AND CONCERNS

The main risk in the real estate and infrastructure industry is high cost of construction and variable demand from time to time. The Company feels that with the large asset base available at its disposal and also with competent management, the company would be able to face the situation better in future. There is an opportunity to accelerate growth in the real estate sector which has remained stagnant for over past few years.

iv. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

There is adequate internal control system in the company through internal audit and regular operational reviews.

v. DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCES/INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT

During the year a number of key HR initiatives were taken up to link business objectives with employee performance. The human resources of the Company are adequately motivated to work towards optimal performance. The industrial relations are also cordial.