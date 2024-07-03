iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Country Condos Ltd Share Price

6.51
(-2.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:42:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.51
  • Day's High7.29
  • 52 Wk High8.83
  • Prev. Close6.7
  • Day's Low6.51
  • 52 Wk Low 4.6
  • Turnover (lac)3.78
  • P/E73.89
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value3.2
  • EPS0.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)50.52
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Country Condos Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

6.51

Prev. Close

6.7

Turnover(Lac.)

3.78

Day's High

7.29

Day's Low

6.51

52 Week's High

8.83

52 Week's Low

4.6

Book Value

3.2

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

50.52

P/E

73.89

EPS

0.09

Divi. Yield

0

Country Condos Ltd Corporate Action

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Country Condos Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Country Condos Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.86%

Non-Promoter- 46.13%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Country Condos Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.76

7.76

7.76

7.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.74

15.13

14.32

11.8

Net Worth

24.5

22.89

22.08

19.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

12.44

17.88

23.81

27.12

yoy growth (%)

-30.44

-24.89

-12.17

-40.08

Raw materials

-5.23

-8.62

-15.83

-19.71

As % of sales

42.06

48.23

66.46

72.69

Employee costs

-3.25

-2.6

-3.07

-2.76

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.63

0.84

0.87

0.98

Depreciation

-0.34

-0.36

-0.29

-0.27

Tax paid

-0.16

-0.22

-0.21

-0.34

Working capital

0.17

0.84

1.85

0.78

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-30.44

-24.89

-12.17

-40.08

Op profit growth

-31.32

15.61

2.75

10.24

EBIT growth

-32.91

24.45

2.08

-14.56

Net profit growth

-24.5

-5.34

2.5

-15.88

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Country Condos Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Country Condos Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Y Rajeev Reddy

Vice Chairman & Director

Y Siddharth Reddy

Vice Chairman & Director

Y Varun Reddy

Vice Chairman & CEO

D Krishna Kumar Raju

Non Executive Director

Y Manjula Reddy

Independent Non Exe. Director

G Venkateshwar Rao

Independent Non Exe. Director

S Bal Reddy

Independent Non Exe. Director

Peethala Krupavaram

Independent Non Exe. Director

K Srirama Chandra Murthy

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kalidindi Subrahmanya Raju

Independent Non Exe. Director

N. Rama Lingeswara Swamy

Independent Non Exe. Director

Srinivas Pasham

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Country Condos Ltd

Summary

Country Condos Limited was originally a Partnership Firm under the name Indocure Therapeutics Limited. It acquired Pam Industries, a sick pharmaceutical company in Dec.85. In Sep.87, the Company was incorporated as a Private Limited Company by taking over the Partnership Firm under the name and style of M/s. Neocure Therapeutics Private Limited on 25 September, 1987 in the State of Andhra Pradesh. Subsequently, the Company became a Public Limited Company on August 22, 1988. The company commenced commercial operations in Nov.87, at its factory in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. During the initial years of operation, the company could not do well due to insufficient working capital funds. In 1989, the Board of Directors was reconstituted. In 1995-96, the company proposed to modernise and expand the capacity of liquid orals, tablets and capsules to 12 lac ltr pa, 6216 lac pa and 602 lac pa, respectively. It came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to part-finance its expansion-cum-modernisation programme.The Companys main activity broadly consists of Real estate operations. Its real estate operations consist of procurement of land banks across the country, develop them into residential layouts with all amenities including club house. Besides these, it undertakes allied activities of construction of compound walls etc. in the developed layouts. Since then, the Company has diversified into real estate business, which was booming in India, especially in Hyderabad, the Company had changed
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Country Condos Ltd share price today?

The Country Condos Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of Country Condos Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Country Condos Ltd is ₹50.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Country Condos Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Country Condos Ltd is 73.89 and 2.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Country Condos Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Country Condos Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Country Condos Ltd is ₹4.6 and ₹8.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Country Condos Ltd?

Country Condos Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.35%, 3 Years at 3.46%, 1 Year at 21.82%, 6 Month at 8.77%, 3 Month at -5.50% and 1 Month at 3.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Country Condos Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Country Condos Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.86 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.14 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Country Condos Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.