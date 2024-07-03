SectorRealty
Open₹6.51
Prev. Close₹6.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.78
Day's High₹7.29
Day's Low₹6.51
52 Week's High₹8.83
52 Week's Low₹4.6
Book Value₹3.2
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)50.52
P/E73.89
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.76
7.76
7.76
7.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.74
15.13
14.32
11.8
Net Worth
24.5
22.89
22.08
19.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
12.44
17.88
23.81
27.12
yoy growth (%)
-30.44
-24.89
-12.17
-40.08
Raw materials
-5.23
-8.62
-15.83
-19.71
As % of sales
42.06
48.23
66.46
72.69
Employee costs
-3.25
-2.6
-3.07
-2.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.63
0.84
0.87
0.98
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.36
-0.29
-0.27
Tax paid
-0.16
-0.22
-0.21
-0.34
Working capital
0.17
0.84
1.85
0.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-30.44
-24.89
-12.17
-40.08
Op profit growth
-31.32
15.61
2.75
10.24
EBIT growth
-32.91
24.45
2.08
-14.56
Net profit growth
-24.5
-5.34
2.5
-15.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
Y Rajeev Reddy
Vice Chairman & Director
Y Siddharth Reddy
Vice Chairman & Director
Y Varun Reddy
Vice Chairman & CEO
D Krishna Kumar Raju
Non Executive Director
Y Manjula Reddy
Independent Non Exe. Director
G Venkateshwar Rao
Independent Non Exe. Director
S Bal Reddy
Independent Non Exe. Director
Peethala Krupavaram
Independent Non Exe. Director
K Srirama Chandra Murthy
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kalidindi Subrahmanya Raju
Independent Non Exe. Director
N. Rama Lingeswara Swamy
Independent Non Exe. Director
Srinivas Pasham
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Country Condos Ltd
Summary
Country Condos Limited was originally a Partnership Firm under the name Indocure Therapeutics Limited. It acquired Pam Industries, a sick pharmaceutical company in Dec.85. In Sep.87, the Company was incorporated as a Private Limited Company by taking over the Partnership Firm under the name and style of M/s. Neocure Therapeutics Private Limited on 25 September, 1987 in the State of Andhra Pradesh. Subsequently, the Company became a Public Limited Company on August 22, 1988. The company commenced commercial operations in Nov.87, at its factory in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. During the initial years of operation, the company could not do well due to insufficient working capital funds. In 1989, the Board of Directors was reconstituted. In 1995-96, the company proposed to modernise and expand the capacity of liquid orals, tablets and capsules to 12 lac ltr pa, 6216 lac pa and 602 lac pa, respectively. It came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to part-finance its expansion-cum-modernisation programme.The Companys main activity broadly consists of Real estate operations. Its real estate operations consist of procurement of land banks across the country, develop them into residential layouts with all amenities including club house. Besides these, it undertakes allied activities of construction of compound walls etc. in the developed layouts. Since then, the Company has diversified into real estate business, which was booming in India, especially in Hyderabad, the Company had changed
Read More
The Country Condos Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6.51 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Country Condos Ltd is ₹50.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Country Condos Ltd is 73.89 and 2.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Country Condos Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Country Condos Ltd is ₹4.6 and ₹8.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Country Condos Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.35%, 3 Years at 3.46%, 1 Year at 21.82%, 6 Month at 8.77%, 3 Month at -5.50% and 1 Month at 3.24%.
