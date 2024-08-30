AGM 30/08/2024 37th Annual General Meeting of the members of Country Condos Limited was held on Friday, 30th August 2024, at 2:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The outcome of AGM / proceedings of AGM is being enclosed hereunder. The Scrutinizers report issued by M/s. Gopal Dhanaji & Associates, Company Secretaries represented by Mr. Gopal Biradar Dhanaji, practicing company secretary (FCS No. 7676), Hyderabad was given on August 30, 2024. The Copy of the same has been attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)