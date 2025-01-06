iifl-logo-icon 1
Country Condos Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.43
(-4.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Country Condos Ltd

Country Condo FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.63

0.84

0.87

0.98

Depreciation

-0.34

-0.36

-0.29

-0.27

Tax paid

-0.16

-0.22

-0.21

-0.34

Working capital

0.17

0.84

1.85

0.78

Other operating items

Operating

0.29

1.1

2.21

1.15

Capital expenditure

-0.22

0.55

0.34

0.07

Free cash flow

0.07

1.65

2.55

1.22

Equity raised

22.66

20.88

19.05

17.77

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.71

1.89

1.28

-0.07

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

23.44

24.42

22.88

18.93

