Country Condos Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.63
0.84
0.87
0.98
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.36
-0.29
-0.27
Tax paid
-0.16
-0.22
-0.21
-0.34
Working capital
0.17
0.84
1.85
0.78
Other operating items
Operating
0.29
1.1
2.21
1.15
Capital expenditure
-0.22
0.55
0.34
0.07
Free cash flow
0.07
1.65
2.55
1.22
Equity raised
22.66
20.88
19.05
17.77
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.71
1.89
1.28
-0.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
23.44
24.42
22.88
18.93
