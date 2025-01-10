iifl-logo-icon 1
Country Condos Ltd Balance Sheet

6.28
(-1.88%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.76

7.76

7.76

7.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.74

15.13

14.32

11.8

Net Worth

24.5

22.89

22.08

19.56

Minority Interest

Debt

1.95

1.66

0.11

0.31

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.23

Total Liabilities

26.45

24.55

22.19

20.1

Fixed Assets

0.78

1.35

1.26

4.59

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.03

Networking Capital

21.91

19.09

16.46

12.51

Inventories

26.51

25.26

22.98

19.72

Inventory Days

578.5

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

2.61

2.45

2.42

3.54

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

0

-0.01

-0.02

Creditor Days

0.58

Other Current Liabilities

-7.2

-8.62

-8.93

-10.73

Cash

3.72

4.08

4.44

2.97

Total Assets

26.45

24.56

22.2

20.1

