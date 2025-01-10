Country Condos Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.76
7.76
7.76
7.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.74
15.13
14.32
11.8
Net Worth
24.5
22.89
22.08
19.56
Minority Interest
Debt
1.95
1.66
0.11
0.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.23
Total Liabilities
26.45
24.55
22.19
20.1
Fixed Assets
0.78
1.35
1.26
4.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.03
Networking Capital
21.91
19.09
16.46
12.51
Inventories
26.51
25.26
22.98
19.72
Inventory Days
578.5
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
2.61
2.45
2.42
3.54
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
0
-0.01
-0.02
Creditor Days
0.58
Other Current Liabilities
-7.2
-8.62
-8.93
-10.73
Cash
3.72
4.08
4.44
2.97
Total Assets
26.45
24.56
22.2
20.1
