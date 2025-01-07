iifl-logo-icon 1
Country Condos Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.51
(1.24%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

12.44

17.88

23.81

27.12

yoy growth (%)

-30.44

-24.89

-12.17

-40.08

Raw materials

-5.23

-8.62

-15.83

-19.71

As % of sales

42.06

48.23

66.46

72.69

Employee costs

-3.25

-2.6

-3.07

-2.76

As % of sales

26.18

14.55

12.91

10.19

Other costs

-2.81

-5

-3.47

-3.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.61

27.95

14.6

11.97

Operating profit

1.13

1.65

1.43

1.39

OPM

9.13

9.25

6.01

5.13

Depreciation

-0.34

-0.36

-0.29

-0.27

Interest expense

-0.31

-0.57

-0.26

-0.12

Other income

0.15

0.12

0

0

Profit before tax

0.63

0.84

0.87

0.98

Taxes

-0.16

-0.22

-0.21

-0.34

Tax rate

-25.66

-26.33

-24.87

-35.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.46

0.62

0.65

0.64

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.46

0.62

0.65

0.64

yoy growth (%)

-24.5

-5.34

2.5

-15.88

NPM

3.77

3.47

2.75

2.36

