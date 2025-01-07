Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
12.44
17.88
23.81
27.12
yoy growth (%)
-30.44
-24.89
-12.17
-40.08
Raw materials
-5.23
-8.62
-15.83
-19.71
As % of sales
42.06
48.23
66.46
72.69
Employee costs
-3.25
-2.6
-3.07
-2.76
As % of sales
26.18
14.55
12.91
10.19
Other costs
-2.81
-5
-3.47
-3.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.61
27.95
14.6
11.97
Operating profit
1.13
1.65
1.43
1.39
OPM
9.13
9.25
6.01
5.13
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.36
-0.29
-0.27
Interest expense
-0.31
-0.57
-0.26
-0.12
Other income
0.15
0.12
0
0
Profit before tax
0.63
0.84
0.87
0.98
Taxes
-0.16
-0.22
-0.21
-0.34
Tax rate
-25.66
-26.33
-24.87
-35.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.46
0.62
0.65
0.64
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.46
0.62
0.65
0.64
yoy growth (%)
-24.5
-5.34
2.5
-15.88
NPM
3.77
3.47
2.75
2.36
