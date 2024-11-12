Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

COUNTRY CONDOs LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the Captioned Subject cited above and Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 you are hereby informed that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 12.11.2024 at 02:00 PM at the Registered Office of the Company at # 7-1-19/3 1st Floor I. S. R. Complex Kundanbagh Begumpet Hyderabad - 500 016 Telangana India to consider inter alia among the Subject matter mentioned below: 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30.09.2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 12.11.2024 at the Registered Office of the Company has Approved Un- Audited Financial Results, Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30.09.2024. Copy of Financial Results, Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement approved by the Board of Directors, in the terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. P. Murali & Co., Chartered Accountants are enclosed. Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 2:00 P.M and concluded at 3:55 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

COUNTRY CONDOs LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un-Audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Any other matter with the Permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 13th August, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at # 7-1-19/3, 1st Floor, I.S.R Complex, Kundanbagh, Begumpet, Hyderabad - 500016 has Approved Un- Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Copy of Financial Results approved by the Board of Directors, in the terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. P. Murali & Co., Chartered Accountants are enclosed. Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 2:00 P.M and concluded at 3:50 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

COUNTRY CONDOs LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Directors Report for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 2. Adopt the Draft Annual Report for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024 and fix the date time and venue for the 37th AGM 3. 3. To Appoint Mr. Sri Rama Lingeswara Swamy Namburi DIN: 10720140 as Independent Director (Additional Director) of the Company. 4. To Appoint Mr. Srinivas Pasham DIN: 10273557 as Independent Director (Additional Director) of the Company. 5. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, you are hereby informed that the Board of Directors have decided the following: a. To convene the 37th AGM of the Members on Friday, 30/08/2024 at 02.00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the MCA and SEBI as specified above. b. Based on the recommendation of the NRC, the Board has approved the Appointment of Mr. Sri Rama Lingeswara Swamy Namburi (DIN: 10720140) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive & Independent) on the Board of the Company. c. Based on the recommendation of the NRC, the Board has approved the Appointment of Mr. Srinivas Pasham (DIN: 10273557) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive & Independent) on the Board of the Company. Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 2:00 P.M and concluded at 3:50 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

COUNTRY CONDOs LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the Captioned Subject cited above and Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI(Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 (Listing Regulations) you are hereby informed that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 30th May 2024 at 02:00 PM at the Registered Office of the Company at # 7-1-19/3 1st Floor I.S.R. Complex Kundanbagh Begumpet Hyderabad - 500016 to consider inter alia among the Subject matter mentioned below: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results along with the Auditors Report for the Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 at the Registered Office .... Read More.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 30.05.2024 at 02.00 PM at the Registered Office of the Company has approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024. A copy of the financial results approved by the Board in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 along with the Auditors Report issued by M/s. P. Murali & Co., Chartered Accountants are enclosed. Further we hereby declare that the said Auditors Report does not contain any modified opinion, a copy of declaration from Mr. D. Krishna Kumar Raju, Vice-Chairman & CEO of the Company is enclosed herewith. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024