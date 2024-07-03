Country Condos Ltd Summary

Country Condos Limited was originally a Partnership Firm under the name Indocure Therapeutics Limited. It acquired Pam Industries, a sick pharmaceutical company in Dec.85. In Sep.87, the Company was incorporated as a Private Limited Company by taking over the Partnership Firm under the name and style of M/s. Neocure Therapeutics Private Limited on 25 September, 1987 in the State of Andhra Pradesh. Subsequently, the Company became a Public Limited Company on August 22, 1988. The company commenced commercial operations in Nov.87, at its factory in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. During the initial years of operation, the company could not do well due to insufficient working capital funds. In 1989, the Board of Directors was reconstituted. In 1995-96, the company proposed to modernise and expand the capacity of liquid orals, tablets and capsules to 12 lac ltr pa, 6216 lac pa and 602 lac pa, respectively. It came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to part-finance its expansion-cum-modernisation programme.The Companys main activity broadly consists of Real estate operations. Its real estate operations consist of procurement of land banks across the country, develop them into residential layouts with all amenities including club house. Besides these, it undertakes allied activities of construction of compound walls etc. in the developed layouts. Since then, the Company has diversified into real estate business, which was booming in India, especially in Hyderabad, the Company had changed its name to M/s. Country Condos Limited in December, 2006.