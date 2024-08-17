iifl-logo-icon 1
Orbit Corporation Ltd Share Price

1.8
(2.86%)
Feb 5, 2018|02:51:55 PM

Orbit Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

1.8

Prev. Close

1.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0.2

Day's High

1.8

Day's Low

1.8

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

30.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.51

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Orbit Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Orbit Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Orbit Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:38 AM
Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 21.97%

Non-Promoter- 0.67%

Institutions: 0.66%

Non-Institutions: 77.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Orbit Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

113.96

114.4

113.96

113.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

228.89

574.95

677.79

826.23

Net Worth

342.85

689.35

791.75

940.19

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

1.81

115.83

29.06

210.28

yoy growth (%)

-98.43

298.55

-86.17

-31.83

Raw materials

-134.48

24.55

11.73

4.07

As % of sales

7,417.87

21.19

40.37

1.93

Employee costs

-11.27

-11.98

-13.81

-13.92

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-345.86

-81.67

-217.4

-20.16

Depreciation

-2.61

-2.89

-4.08

-4.45

Tax paid

0

3.21

68.47

15.93

Working capital

-353.76

-31.07

-88.4

-140.42

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-98.43

298.55

-86.17

-31.83

Op profit growth

-347.99

-242.94

-145.64

-5.85

EBIT growth

-337.48

-244.73

-145.35

-5.28

Net profit growth

237.61

-31.21

3,423.27

-319.81

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

1.96

135.07

35.99

298.97

382.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.96

135.07

35.99

298.97

382.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.02

0

0

Other Income

10.85

6.02

12.85

11.93

8.34

Orbit Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Orbit Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Ravi Kiran Aggarwal

Managing Director & CEO

Pujit Aggarwal

Independent Director

Sakina Saifee Mamaji

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Orbit Corporation Ltd

Summary

Orbit Corporation Limited (OCL), an ISO 9001:2000 certified company was incorporated on 7th March 2000 as a public limited in the name and style of Orbit Cybertech Limited. It is an India-based real estate construction and development company, which works under the projects in two main divisions, high-end residential and commercial properties. It focuses primarily on the re-development of existing properties at prime location in Island city of Mumbai. Orbit has also concentrates Beach front properties in Mumbai. Some landmark projects of the company include Shivam, Orbit Heights, Orbit Eternia, Orbit Enclave, Orbit Arya, Hafeez Contractor House, Villa Orb, Orbit Haven, Orbit View, Orbit Grand, Orbit Plaza and JSW House. OCL had acquired the land for development of its first and foremost Shivam project in April of the year 2002. An ISO 9001:2000 certification was obtained by the company in April of the year 2004 for Quality Management System from KPMG. The Company had acquired 100% shareholding in Orbit Constructions & Realtors Private Limited (OCRPL) and also acquired 100% shareholding in Orbit Buildcon & Realty Private Limited (OBRPL) during April and December respectively in the same year 2004. In February of the year 2005, OCL had completed its first project Shivam successfully. The Company name was changed from Orbit Cybertech Limited to the present one Orbit Corporation Limited, pursuant to which a fresh certificate of incorporation was attained on 10th April 2006. Durin
