Summary

Orbit Corporation Limited (OCL), an ISO 9001:2000 certified company was incorporated on 7th March 2000 as a public limited in the name and style of Orbit Cybertech Limited. It is an India-based real estate construction and development company, which works under the projects in two main divisions, high-end residential and commercial properties. It focuses primarily on the re-development of existing properties at prime location in Island city of Mumbai. Orbit has also concentrates Beach front properties in Mumbai. Some landmark projects of the company include Shivam, Orbit Heights, Orbit Eternia, Orbit Enclave, Orbit Arya, Hafeez Contractor House, Villa Orb, Orbit Haven, Orbit View, Orbit Grand, Orbit Plaza and JSW House. OCL had acquired the land for development of its first and foremost Shivam project in April of the year 2002. An ISO 9001:2000 certification was obtained by the company in April of the year 2004 for Quality Management System from KPMG. The Company had acquired 100% shareholding in Orbit Constructions & Realtors Private Limited (OCRPL) and also acquired 100% shareholding in Orbit Buildcon & Realty Private Limited (OBRPL) during April and December respectively in the same year 2004. In February of the year 2005, OCL had completed its first project Shivam successfully. The Company name was changed from Orbit Cybertech Limited to the present one Orbit Corporation Limited, pursuant to which a fresh certificate of incorporation was attained on 10th April 2006. Durin

Read More