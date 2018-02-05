iifl-logo-icon 1
Orbit Corporation Ltd Key Ratios

1.8
(2.86%)
Feb 5, 2018|02:51:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-98.54

275.06

-87.95

-21.85

Op profit growth

-300.22

-305.84

-130.53

0.09

EBIT growth

-286.17

-357.95

-124.01

2.98

Net profit growth

253.63

-35

-2,173.81

-35.62

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-9,630.3

69.79

-127.17

50.17

EBIT margin

-9,223.31

71.88

-104.52

52.42

Net profit margin

-18,322.75

-75.18

-433.85

2.52

RoCE

-10.45

4.87

-1.78

7.37

RoNW

-14.51

-2.98

-3.99

0.17

RoA

-5.19

-1.27

-1.85

0.08

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0.86

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-31.76

-9.19

-14.12

0.2

Book value per share

38.49

70.05

79.04

92.7

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

29.76

P/CEPS

-0.18

-1.3

-1.21

125.96

P/B

0.15

0.17

0.21

0.27

EV/EBIDTA

-5.73

10.68

-34.53

6.78

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

-3

-29.15

345.18

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

74,417.16

1,127.88

4,441.48

629.46

Inventory days

1,33,184.96

2,031.98

7,417.52

889.89

Creditor days

-309.96

-782.85

-345.77

-166.66

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.99

-0.54

0.19

-1.01

Net debt / equity

2.17

1.17

1.04

0.76

Net debt / op. profit

-5.05

9.92

-20.56

5.37

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-4,641.53

12.94

63.07

-11.68

Employee costs

-607.6

-9.27

-39.96

-4.9

Other costs

-4,481.17

-33.86

-250.28

-33.23

