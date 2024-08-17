Orbit Corporation Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2016
|Sept-2016
|Jun-2016
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2015
Gross Sales
0
0
-95.62
-2.57
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
-95.62
-2.57
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.48
1.97
2.92
8.8
1.01
Total Income
0.48
1.97
-92.7
6.24
1.01
Total Expenditure
0.14
2.8
67.94
66.71
51.27
PBIDT
0.34
-0.83
-160.64
-60.48
-50.26
Interest
6.52
6.29
11.79
43.51
47.56
PBDT
-6.18
-7.13
-172.43
-103.98
-97.82
Depreciation
0.55
0.58
0.61
0.7
0.71
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.02
0
0
0
0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-6.75
-7.7
-173.04
-104.69
-98.54
Minority Interest After NP
-0.42
-0.4
-0.38
-0.33
-0.92
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-6.33
-7.3
-172.66
-104.36
-97.62
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-6.33
-7.3
-172.66
-104.36
-97.62
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.56
-0.64
-15.15
-9.16
-8.57
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
113.96
113.96
113.96
113.96
113.96
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
167.99
2,353.3
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
180.32
4,045.91
0
PATM(%)
0
0
180.96
4,073.54
0
