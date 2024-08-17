iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Orbit Corporation Ltd Quarterly Results

1.8
(2.86%)
Feb 5, 2018|02:51:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2016Sept-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015

Gross Sales

0

0

-95.62

-2.57

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

-95.62

-2.57

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.48

1.97

2.92

8.8

1.01

Total Income

0.48

1.97

-92.7

6.24

1.01

Total Expenditure

0.14

2.8

67.94

66.71

51.27

PBIDT

0.34

-0.83

-160.64

-60.48

-50.26

Interest

6.52

6.29

11.79

43.51

47.56

PBDT

-6.18

-7.13

-172.43

-103.98

-97.82

Depreciation

0.55

0.58

0.61

0.7

0.71

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.02

0

0

0

0.01

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-6.75

-7.7

-173.04

-104.69

-98.54

Minority Interest After NP

-0.42

-0.4

-0.38

-0.33

-0.92

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-6.33

-7.3

-172.66

-104.36

-97.62

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-6.33

-7.3

-172.66

-104.36

-97.62

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.56

-0.64

-15.15

-9.16

-8.57

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

113.96

113.96

113.96

113.96

113.96

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

167.99

2,353.3

0

PBDTM(%)

0

0

180.32

4,045.91

0

PATM(%)

0

0

180.96

4,073.54

0

Orbit Corporation Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Orbit Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.