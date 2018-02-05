Orbit Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
113.96
114.4
113.96
113.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
228.89
574.95
677.79
826.23
Net Worth
342.85
689.35
791.75
940.19
Minority Interest
Debt
860.93
842.58
942.29
808.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
26.36
26.36
0
26.36
Total Liabilities
1,230.14
1,558.29
1,734.04
1,775.5
Fixed Assets
9.51
12.4
15.76
18.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
50.09
50.09
65.09
65.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
73.76
73.76
44.18
1.48
Networking Capital
1,087.09
1,412.43
1,605.12
1,678.74
Inventories
502.9
601.94
577.39
565.65
Inventory Days
1,01,245.72
1,896.76
7,251.39
981.81
Sundry Debtors
378.99
372.92
414.62
408
Debtor Days
76,299.69
1,175.1
5,207.18
708.17
Other Current Assets
1,064.29
1,013.21
1,080.33
1,048.83
Sundry Creditors
-216.79
-97.62
-63.31
-69.21
Creditor Days
43,644.98
307.6
795.1
120.12
Other Current Liabilities
-642.3
-478.02
-403.91
-274.53
Cash
9.69
9.62
3.9
11.34
Total Assets
1,230.14
1,558.3
1,734.05
1,775.5
