Orbit Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-345.86
-81.67
-217.4
-20.16
Depreciation
-2.61
-2.89
-4.08
-4.45
Tax paid
0
3.21
68.47
15.93
Working capital
-353.76
-31.07
-88.4
-140.42
Other operating items
Operating
-702.24
-112.41
-241.41
-149.1
Capital expenditure
-0.27
-2.86
-1.2
1
Free cash flow
-702.51
-115.27
-242.61
-148.1
Equity raised
1,150.14
1,355.62
1,652.94
1,660.92
Investing
0
-15
0
12.39
Financing
315.31
144.07
261.12
54.39
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
762.94
1,369.41
1,671.45
1,579.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.