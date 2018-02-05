iifl-logo-icon 1
Orbit Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.8
(2.86%)
Feb 5, 2018|02:51:55 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Orbit Corporation Ltd

Orbit Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-345.86

-81.67

-217.4

-20.16

Depreciation

-2.61

-2.89

-4.08

-4.45

Tax paid

0

3.21

68.47

15.93

Working capital

-353.76

-31.07

-88.4

-140.42

Other operating items

Operating

-702.24

-112.41

-241.41

-149.1

Capital expenditure

-0.27

-2.86

-1.2

1

Free cash flow

-702.51

-115.27

-242.61

-148.1

Equity raised

1,150.14

1,355.62

1,652.94

1,660.92

Investing

0

-15

0

12.39

Financing

315.31

144.07

261.12

54.39

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

762.94

1,369.41

1,671.45

1,579.61

QUICKLINKS FOR Orbit Corporation Ltd

