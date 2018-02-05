iifl-logo-icon 1
Orbit Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.8
(2.86%)
Feb 5, 2018

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

1.81

115.83

29.06

210.28

yoy growth (%)

-98.43

298.55

-86.17

-31.83

Raw materials

-134.48

24.55

11.73

4.07

As % of sales

7,417.87

21.19

40.37

1.93

Employee costs

-11.27

-11.98

-13.81

-13.92

As % of sales

622.11

10.34

47.53

6.61

Other costs

-47.66

-51.13

-81.03

-82.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2,629.23

44.14

278.83

39

Operating profit

-191.62

77.26

-54.05

118.41

OPM

-10,569.22

66.7

-185.99

56.31

Depreciation

-2.61

-2.89

-4.08

-4.45

Interest expense

-162.37

-158.93

-164.02

-137.86

Other income

10.74

2.89

4.75

3.74

Profit before tax

-345.86

-81.67

-217.4

-20.16

Taxes

0

3.21

68.47

15.93

Tax rate

0

-3.94

-31.49

-79.03

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-345.86

-78.45

-148.92

-4.22

Exceptional items

0

-23.99

0

0

Net profit

-345.86

-102.44

-148.92

-4.22

yoy growth (%)

237.61

-31.21

3,423.27

-319.81

NPM

-19,077.16

-88.44

-512.43

-2.01

