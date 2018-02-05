Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
1.81
115.83
29.06
210.28
yoy growth (%)
-98.43
298.55
-86.17
-31.83
Raw materials
-134.48
24.55
11.73
4.07
As % of sales
7,417.87
21.19
40.37
1.93
Employee costs
-11.27
-11.98
-13.81
-13.92
As % of sales
622.11
10.34
47.53
6.61
Other costs
-47.66
-51.13
-81.03
-82.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2,629.23
44.14
278.83
39
Operating profit
-191.62
77.26
-54.05
118.41
OPM
-10,569.22
66.7
-185.99
56.31
Depreciation
-2.61
-2.89
-4.08
-4.45
Interest expense
-162.37
-158.93
-164.02
-137.86
Other income
10.74
2.89
4.75
3.74
Profit before tax
-345.86
-81.67
-217.4
-20.16
Taxes
0
3.21
68.47
15.93
Tax rate
0
-3.94
-31.49
-79.03
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-345.86
-78.45
-148.92
-4.22
Exceptional items
0
-23.99
0
0
Net profit
-345.86
-102.44
-148.92
-4.22
yoy growth (%)
237.61
-31.21
3,423.27
-319.81
NPM
-19,077.16
-88.44
-512.43
-2.01
