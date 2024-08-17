iifl-logo-icon 1
Orbit Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1.8
(2.86%)
Feb 5, 2018|02:51:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2016Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012

Gross Sales

-95.62

4.53

107.94

58.81

253.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

-95.62

4.53

107.94

58.81

253.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.02

0

Other Income

5.37

2.05

5.07

9.09

8.96

Total Income

-90.25

6.57

113.02

67.91

262.1

Total Expenditure

70.89

124

63.18

39.68

127.13

PBIDT

-161.13

-117.43

49.84

28.22

134.97

Interest

24.6

138.02

129.5

128.07

116.51

PBDT

-185.73

-255.45

-79.66

-99.83

18.45

Depreciation

1.73

2.17

2.4

3.5

3.89

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.02

0.02

0.81

-1.07

17.96

Deferred Tax

0

0

-26.59

-25.82

-23.35

Reported Profit After Tax

-187.49

-257.64

-56.29

-76.44

19.94

Minority Interest After NP

-1.2

-2.88

-0.46

-3.79

1.87

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-186.28

-254.77

-55.81

-72.65

18.05

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-23.75

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-186.28

-254.77

-32.06

-72.65

18.05

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-16.35

-22.36

-4.9

-6.36

1.59

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

113.96

113.96

113.95

113.95

113.95

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

8,56,04,464

6,60,94,968

5,88,84,544

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

75.12

58

51.66

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

2,23,40,082

4,43,09,360

4,33,26,200

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

78.77

92.56

78.66

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

19.6

38.88

38.02

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

60,17,340

35,57,563

1,17,51,144

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

21.21

7.42

21.34

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

5.28

3.11

10.31

PBIDTM(%)

168.51

-2,592.27

46.17

48

53.31

PBDTM(%)

194.23

-5,639.07

-73.79

-169.76

7.28

PATM(%)

196.07

-5,687.41

-52.14

-129.99

7.87

