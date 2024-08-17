Orbit Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
Gross Sales
-95.62
4.53
107.94
58.81
253.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
-95.62
4.53
107.94
58.81
253.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.02
0
Other Income
5.37
2.05
5.07
9.09
8.96
Total Income
-90.25
6.57
113.02
67.91
262.1
Total Expenditure
70.89
124
63.18
39.68
127.13
PBIDT
-161.13
-117.43
49.84
28.22
134.97
Interest
24.6
138.02
129.5
128.07
116.51
PBDT
-185.73
-255.45
-79.66
-99.83
18.45
Depreciation
1.73
2.17
2.4
3.5
3.89
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.02
0.02
0.81
-1.07
17.96
Deferred Tax
0
0
-26.59
-25.82
-23.35
Reported Profit After Tax
-187.49
-257.64
-56.29
-76.44
19.94
Minority Interest After NP
-1.2
-2.88
-0.46
-3.79
1.87
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-186.28
-254.77
-55.81
-72.65
18.05
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-23.75
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-186.28
-254.77
-32.06
-72.65
18.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-16.35
-22.36
-4.9
-6.36
1.59
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
113.96
113.96
113.95
113.95
113.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
8,56,04,464
6,60,94,968
5,88,84,544
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
75.12
58
51.66
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
2,23,40,082
4,43,09,360
4,33,26,200
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
78.77
92.56
78.66
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
19.6
38.88
38.02
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
60,17,340
35,57,563
1,17,51,144
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
21.21
7.42
21.34
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
5.28
3.11
10.31
PBIDTM(%)
168.51
-2,592.27
46.17
48
53.31
PBDTM(%)
194.23
-5,639.07
-73.79
-169.76
7.28
PATM(%)
196.07
-5,687.41
-52.14
-129.99
7.87
