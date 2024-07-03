Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹885.05
Prev. Close₹880.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.1
Day's High₹895
Day's Low₹881
52 Week's High₹1,175
52 Week's Low₹723
Book Value₹335.58
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)866.29
P/E26.86
EPS33.06
Divi. Yield0.9
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.97
1.97
1.97
1.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
314.76
292.66
264.87
229.81
Net Worth
316.73
294.63
266.84
231.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
137.24
91.41
74.35
72.7
yoy growth (%)
50.14
22.93
2.27
6.95
Raw materials
-35.68
-1.74
-33.31
-14.74
As % of sales
26
1.91
44.8
20.27
Employee costs
-4.3
-5.01
-4.14
-3.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
66.27
36
27.81
14.08
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.62
-0.24
-0.36
Tax paid
-16.96
-9.05
-8.83
-4.98
Working capital
21.64
35.74
50.66
8.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
50.14
22.93
2.27
6.95
Op profit growth
91.53
21.54
42.14
52.02
EBIT growth
82.16
24.83
50.09
48.4
Net profit growth
82.97
42.04
108.57
70.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
112.7
129.14
126.88
159.42
128.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
112.7
129.14
126.88
159.42
128.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.56
11.51
10.29
8.27
6.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pankaj Bajaj
Non Executive Director
Srikant Jajodia
Independent Director
Anil Tewari
Independent Director
Ashish Jain
Independent Director
Ranjit Khattar
Independent Director
Rupali Chopra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chandni Vij
Independent Director
Harendra Kumar Jaggi
Independent Director
Ajay Mehra
Independent Director
Pawan Kumar Dhawan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1985, Eldeco Housing and Industries Limited (EHIL) is a leading real estate developer in Lucknow. The Company is primarily engaged in promotion, construction, development and sale of townships, residential, commercial properties and developed plots. EHIL is a part of Eldeco Group, which is one of North Indias prominent real estate developers with an expertise in housing and commercial spaces in Tier I, Tier II and Tier III towns. EHILs success is driven by its timely delivery of quality projects and exceptional customer service. Prior to this, the Group originally established as Eldeco Construction Pvt Ltd in 1975, was founded by S K Garf, a civil engineering lecturer-turned-technocrat businessman. Since then, the Company has been dotting the landscape of North India with various prestigious mini cities, group housing projects, budget housing, commercial complexes and much else. The companys construction experience has increased from 18,000 Sq. Ft. to an awesome 120 lakh Sq. Ft. The company has already completed 45 projects in Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra and Ghaziabad with 18 more under-construction.Today Eldecos field of business has expanded considerably and it is now a reputed name in each of the following areas i) Township development ii) Group Housing iii) Commercial/Office Buildings.In 2001 the company completed and has handed four projects,two in Agra and two in Lucknow.The Gaziabad dream project and Udyan I Lucknow are almost completed and would be closed in
Read More
The Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹881 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd is ₹866.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd is 26.86 and 2.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd is ₹723 and ₹1175 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 4.58%, 1 Year at 19.26%, 6 Month at -13.93%, 3 Month at -2.19% and 1 Month at 4.58%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.