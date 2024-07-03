iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd Share Price

881
(0.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:44:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open885.05
  • Day's High895
  • 52 Wk High1,175
  • Prev. Close880.8
  • Day's Low881
  • 52 Wk Low 723
  • Turnover (lac)7.1
  • P/E26.86
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value335.58
  • EPS33.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)866.29
  • Div. Yield0.9
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

885.05

Prev. Close

880.8

Turnover(Lac.)

7.1

Day's High

895

Day's Low

881

52 Week's High

1,175

52 Week's Low

723

Book Value

335.58

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

866.29

P/E

26.86

EPS

33.06

Divi. Yield

0.9

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8

Record Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.82%

Non-Promoter- 1.11%

Institutions: 1.11%

Non-Institutions: 44.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.97

1.97

1.97

1.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

314.76

292.66

264.87

229.81

Net Worth

316.73

294.63

266.84

231.78

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

137.24

91.41

74.35

72.7

yoy growth (%)

50.14

22.93

2.27

6.95

Raw materials

-35.68

-1.74

-33.31

-14.74

As % of sales

26

1.91

44.8

20.27

Employee costs

-4.3

-5.01

-4.14

-3.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

66.27

36

27.81

14.08

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.62

-0.24

-0.36

Tax paid

-16.96

-9.05

-8.83

-4.98

Working capital

21.64

35.74

50.66

8.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

50.14

22.93

2.27

6.95

Op profit growth

91.53

21.54

42.14

52.02

EBIT growth

82.16

24.83

50.09

48.4

Net profit growth

82.97

42.04

108.57

70.73

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

112.7

129.14

126.88

159.42

128.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

112.7

129.14

126.88

159.42

128.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.56

11.51

10.29

8.27

6.99

View Annually Results

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pankaj Bajaj

Non Executive Director

Srikant Jajodia

Independent Director

Anil Tewari

Independent Director

Ashish Jain

Independent Director

Ranjit Khattar

Independent Director

Rupali Chopra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chandni Vij

Independent Director

Harendra Kumar Jaggi

Independent Director

Ajay Mehra

Independent Director

Pawan Kumar Dhawan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1985, Eldeco Housing and Industries Limited (EHIL) is a leading real estate developer in Lucknow. The Company is primarily engaged in promotion, construction, development and sale of townships, residential, commercial properties and developed plots. EHIL is a part of Eldeco Group, which is one of North Indias prominent real estate developers with an expertise in housing and commercial spaces in Tier I, Tier II and Tier III towns. EHILs success is driven by its timely delivery of quality projects and exceptional customer service. Prior to this, the Group originally established as Eldeco Construction Pvt Ltd in 1975, was founded by S K Garf, a civil engineering lecturer-turned-technocrat businessman. Since then, the Company has been dotting the landscape of North India with various prestigious mini cities, group housing projects, budget housing, commercial complexes and much else. The companys construction experience has increased from 18,000 Sq. Ft. to an awesome 120 lakh Sq. Ft. The company has already completed 45 projects in Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra and Ghaziabad with 18 more under-construction.Today Eldecos field of business has expanded considerably and it is now a reputed name in each of the following areas i) Township development ii) Group Housing iii) Commercial/Office Buildings.In 2001 the company completed and has handed four projects,two in Agra and two in Lucknow.The Gaziabad dream project and Udyan I Lucknow are almost completed and would be closed in
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹881 today.

What is the Market Cap of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd is ₹866.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd is 26.86 and 2.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd is ₹723 and ₹1175 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd?

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 4.58%, 1 Year at 19.26%, 6 Month at -13.93%, 3 Month at -2.19% and 1 Month at 4.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.83 %
Institutions - 1.11 %
Public - 44.06 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.