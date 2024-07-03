Summary

Incorporated in 1985, Eldeco Housing and Industries Limited (EHIL) is a leading real estate developer in Lucknow. The Company is primarily engaged in promotion, construction, development and sale of townships, residential, commercial properties and developed plots. EHIL is a part of Eldeco Group, which is one of North Indias prominent real estate developers with an expertise in housing and commercial spaces in Tier I, Tier II and Tier III towns. EHILs success is driven by its timely delivery of quality projects and exceptional customer service. Prior to this, the Group originally established as Eldeco Construction Pvt Ltd in 1975, was founded by S K Garf, a civil engineering lecturer-turned-technocrat businessman. Since then, the Company has been dotting the landscape of North India with various prestigious mini cities, group housing projects, budget housing, commercial complexes and much else. The companys construction experience has increased from 18,000 Sq. Ft. to an awesome 120 lakh Sq. Ft. The company has already completed 45 projects in Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra and Ghaziabad with 18 more under-construction.Today Eldecos field of business has expanded considerably and it is now a reputed name in each of the following areas i) Township development ii) Group Housing iii) Commercial/Office Buildings.In 2001 the company completed and has handed four projects,two in Agra and two in Lucknow.The Gaziabad dream project and Udyan I Lucknow are almost completed and would be closed in

