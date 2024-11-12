|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|ELDECO HOUSING & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 both on standalone and consolidated basis. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 both on Standalone and Consolidated basis (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors duly held on Friday, August 23, 2024
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|ELDECO HOUSING & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 both on standalone and consolidated basis. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 both on Standalone and Consolidated basis (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|ELDECO HOUSING & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 both on Standalone and Consolidated basis and to recommend final dividend on the equity shares of the Company if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and to transact other business items as set out in the agenda. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Thursday, May 16, 2024 Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 both on standalone and consolidated basis Board approves Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|ELDECO HOUSING & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 both on Standalone and Consolidated basis and to transact other business items as set out in the agenda. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Friday, February 9, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
