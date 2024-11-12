iifl-logo-icon 1
Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd Board Meeting

836.4
(4.02%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Eldeco Housing CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
ELDECO HOUSING & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 both on standalone and consolidated basis. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 both on Standalone and Consolidated basis (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting23 Aug 202423 Aug 2024
Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors duly held on Friday, August 23, 2024
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
ELDECO HOUSING & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 both on standalone and consolidated basis. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 both on Standalone and Consolidated basis (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20248 May 2024
ELDECO HOUSING & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 both on Standalone and Consolidated basis and to recommend final dividend on the equity shares of the Company if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and to transact other business items as set out in the agenda. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Thursday, May 16, 2024 Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 both on standalone and consolidated basis Board approves Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
ELDECO HOUSING & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 both on Standalone and Consolidated basis and to transact other business items as set out in the agenda. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Friday, February 9, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

