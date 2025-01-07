iifl-logo-icon 1
Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

882.4
(0.11%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:12:33 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

137.24

91.41

74.35

72.7

yoy growth (%)

50.14

22.93

2.27

6.95

Raw materials

-35.68

-1.74

-33.31

-14.74

As % of sales

26

1.91

44.8

20.27

Employee costs

-4.3

-5.01

-4.14

-3.13

As % of sales

3.13

5.48

5.57

4.31

Other costs

-36.18

-52.76

-10.65

-36.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.36

57.72

14.33

50.02

Operating profit

61.07

31.88

26.23

18.45

OPM

44.5

34.88

35.28

25.38

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.62

-0.24

-0.36

Interest expense

-0.84

-0.84

-1.7

-5.58

Other income

6.64

5.58

3.52

1.57

Profit before tax

66.27

36

27.81

14.08

Taxes

-16.96

-9.05

-8.83

-4.98

Tax rate

-25.59

-25.14

-31.77

-35.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

49.31

26.95

18.97

9.09

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

49.31

26.95

18.97

9.09

yoy growth (%)

82.97

42.04

108.57

70.73

NPM

35.93

29.48

25.51

12.51

