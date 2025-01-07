Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
137.24
91.41
74.35
72.7
yoy growth (%)
50.14
22.93
2.27
6.95
Raw materials
-35.68
-1.74
-33.31
-14.74
As % of sales
26
1.91
44.8
20.27
Employee costs
-4.3
-5.01
-4.14
-3.13
As % of sales
3.13
5.48
5.57
4.31
Other costs
-36.18
-52.76
-10.65
-36.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.36
57.72
14.33
50.02
Operating profit
61.07
31.88
26.23
18.45
OPM
44.5
34.88
35.28
25.38
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.62
-0.24
-0.36
Interest expense
-0.84
-0.84
-1.7
-5.58
Other income
6.64
5.58
3.52
1.57
Profit before tax
66.27
36
27.81
14.08
Taxes
-16.96
-9.05
-8.83
-4.98
Tax rate
-25.59
-25.14
-31.77
-35.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
49.31
26.95
18.97
9.09
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
49.31
26.95
18.97
9.09
yoy growth (%)
82.97
42.04
108.57
70.73
NPM
35.93
29.48
25.51
12.51
