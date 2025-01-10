Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.97
1.97
1.97
1.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
314.76
292.66
264.87
229.81
Net Worth
316.73
294.63
266.84
231.78
Minority Interest
Debt
41.57
2.57
2.99
3.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.3
0.27
0.23
0.21
Total Liabilities
358.6
297.47
270.06
235.38
Fixed Assets
5.14
5.86
5.21
5.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
17.76
17.56
17.43
17.39
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.51
0.35
0.57
0.81
Networking Capital
261.7
168.06
121.56
96.81
Inventories
221.49
185.93
143.04
127.33
Inventory Days
338.62
Sundry Debtors
3.31
2.22
6.1
6.26
Debtor Days
16.64
Other Current Assets
264.27
175.21
155.4
122.84
Sundry Creditors
-12.09
-8.66
-11.28
-9.41
Creditor Days
25.02
Other Current Liabilities
-215.28
-186.64
-171.7
-150.21
Cash
73.47
105.63
125.28
114.8
Total Assets
358.58
297.46
270.05
235.36
