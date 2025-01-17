Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.03
17.93
-35.54
19.95
Op profit growth
40.65
37.91
-2.57
24.94
EBIT growth
38.28
38.7
-3.56
12.44
Net profit growth
38.38
61.57
6.6
10.96
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
41.55
36.64
31.33
20.72
EBIT margin
46.35
41.58
35.35
23.62
Net profit margin
34
30.48
22.25
13.45
RoCE
30.55
29.05
27.37
27.72
RoNW
5.69
5.46
4.46
4.95
RoA
5.6
5.32
4.3
3.94
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
275.7
199.22
128.9
118.03
Dividend per share
40
17.5
12.5
12.5
Cash EPS
272.58
195.95
121.92
113.09
Book value per share
1,347.5
1,071.44
752.51
629.2
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.37
0.74
2.81
1.13
P/CEPS
1.39
0.75
2.97
1.18
P/B
0.28
0.13
0.48
0.21
EV/EBIDTA
3.11
1.02
8.1
2.14
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
8.78
0
13.01
Tax payout
-25.75
-25.42
-30.66
-35.8
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
25.95
85.48
151.73
77.47
Inventory days
485.81
618.99
624.18
362.52
Creditor days
-108.34
-110.04
-84.35
-42.92
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-84.06
-59.22
-19.57
-13.24
Net debt / equity
-0.53
-0.42
-0.29
-0.36
Net debt / op. profit
-2.13
-1.91
-1.26
-1.29
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-27.51
0.03
-54.08
-70.85
Employee costs
-2.87
-4.11
-4.17
-2.44
Other costs
-28.06
-59.27
-10.4
-5.97
