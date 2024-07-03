Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1985, Eldeco Housing and Industries Limited (EHIL) is a leading real estate developer in Lucknow. The Company is primarily engaged in promotion, construction, development and sale of townships, residential, commercial properties and developed plots. EHIL is a part of Eldeco Group, which is one of North Indias prominent real estate developers with an expertise in housing and commercial spaces in Tier I, Tier II and Tier III towns. EHILs success is driven by its timely delivery of quality projects and exceptional customer service. Prior to this, the Group originally established as Eldeco Construction Pvt Ltd in 1975, was founded by S K Garf, a civil engineering lecturer-turned-technocrat businessman. Since then, the Company has been dotting the landscape of North India with various prestigious mini cities, group housing projects, budget housing, commercial complexes and much else. The companys construction experience has increased from 18,000 Sq. Ft. to an awesome 120 lakh Sq. Ft. The company has already completed 45 projects in Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra and Ghaziabad with 18 more under-construction.Today Eldecos field of business has expanded considerably and it is now a reputed name in each of the following areas i) Township development ii) Group Housing iii) Commercial/Office Buildings.In 2001 the company completed and has handed four projects,two in Agra and two in Lucknow.The Gaziabad dream project and Udyan I Lucknow are almost completed and would be closed in the 2001-02.The three projects which were launched during 2001 are progressing well. The Eldeco Garden Estate in Kanpur and Eldeco Corporate Chambers are well accepted by the customers.Eldecos success is driven by their on time bound project completion,building excellence,customer service and above all business ethics. The company has won awards like Builders Excellence Award and Award for Excellence in Construction.During the year 2002-03, the Company completed and handed over three projects viz., Mughal Apartments, Agra, Eldorado Apartments, Kanpur and Ashray Enclave, Lucknow. Therafter, it launched two new projects.The Company launched the Phase I prestigious township UDYAN in Lucknow in 2003-04. It launched the venerated project at Kanpur in the name of Alishan Apartment in 2004-05. It completed and handed over its another expansion at Eldeco Udyan II, Lucknow in the name and style of Suraksha Enclave during year 2005-06. Therafter, it launched four new projects in Lucknow viz. Eldeco Empereur, Eldeco Xpress Plaza, Eldeco Towne and Eldeco Elegance in 2005-06. It launched 2 towers of Eldeco Elegance in 2006-07; it launched new projects at Lucknow, viz. Eldeco County, Eldeco Mension, Eternia, Towne II, Corporate Chambers II, Eldeco Nirvana, Corporate Tower and Freedom Mall. The Company launched four towers of Eldeco Elegance project at Gomti Nagar Lucknow in year 2007-08; launched new project Eldeco Corporate Tower at Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow in 2008-09; launched a mega group housing project, Eldeco Eternia at Sitapur Road, Lucknow comprising 400 residential apartments in year 2009-10; launched a mega group housing project, Eldeco Saubhagyam at Raibareilly Road comprising 1100 residential apartments during year 2010-11; launched a group housing project, Eldeco City Breeze in Eldeco City at I.I.M Road during the year 2011-12; Eldeco Elegance, a high end apartment complex in Gomti Nagar was launched in 2012-13; launched Eldeco Samridhi Project, comprising of plots and villas spread in approx. 8 acres in 2013-14; Eldeco Merville Tower I was launched in 2013-2014. Eldeco Shaurya, a mini township project situated at Bijnore Road, Lucknow consisting of Plotted development, villas & Group Housing, was launched in 2013-14. The Company was holding 31,43,641 Equity Share representing 32.42% Equity Share Capital of Eldeco City Private Limited, (ECPL) whereas, remaining 65,52,231 Equity Shares (i.e., 67.58%) were held by Xander Investment Holding IV Limited along with its affiliate Company, Nalonrod Holdings Limited (Xander). During the FY 2015-16, the Company acquired 65,52,231 Equity Shares held by Xander Investment Holding IV Limited with its affiliates, making it a wholly owned subsidiary from a Joint Venture of the Company.Eldeco Saubhagyam Arcade, a convenient shopping was launched in December, 2016; Eldeco Eternia was launched in FY 2016-17; Eldeco Regalia, a 33-acre township project in Lucknow was launched in Oct 2016.Villa Constructions Private Limited, a subsidiary Company of the Company ceased to be a subsidiary with effect from September 22, 2022. In 2023-24, Company launched two high end luxury projects- Eldeco Imperia Phase 2 and Eldeco Latitude 27 in June, 2023.