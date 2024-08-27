|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|19 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|AGM 19/09/2024 Intimation of Record Date for payment of Dividend on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024) Proceedings of 39th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, September 19, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024) Voting Results of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, September 19, 2024 along with Consolidated Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.09.2024)
