Motor & General Finance Ltd Share Price

30.08
(-0.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open30.45
  • Day's High30.45
  • 52 Wk High50
  • Prev. Close30.25
  • Day's Low29.71
  • 52 Wk Low 29.63
  • Turnover (lac)1.75
  • P/E50.23
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value13.73
  • EPS0.6
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)116.49
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Motor & General Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

30.45

Prev. Close

30.25

Turnover(Lac.)

1.75

Day's High

30.45

Day's Low

29.71

52 Week's High

50

52 Week's Low

29.63

Book Value

13.73

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

116.49

P/E

50.23

EPS

0.6

Divi. Yield

0

Motor & General Finance Ltd Corporate Action

26 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Motor & General Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Motor & General Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.57%

Non-Promoter- 2.69%

Institutions: 2.69%

Non-Institutions: 27.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Motor & General Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.36

19.36

19.36

19.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

59.12

57.72

59.22

60.67

Net Worth

78.48

77.08

78.58

80.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-9.28

-2.09

-12.55

-7.88

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6.2

5.43

4.18

2.11

5.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.2

5.43

4.18

2.11

5.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.57

3.57

2.09

2.78

4.68

Motor & General Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Motor & General Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice President & CS

M K Madan.

Independent Director

Karun Pratap Hoon

Chairman & MD & CEO

Rajiv Gupta

Joint Managing Director

Arti Gupta

Executive Director

Arun Mitter

Independent Director

Dinesh Agnani

Non Executive Director

Leena Tuteja

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Motor & General Finance Ltd

Summary

The Motor & General Finance Limited (MGF) was incorporated in March, 1930 is the flagship company of MGF Group. The Company was formed as small company to introduce automobile hire-purchase, The Motor and General Finance (MGF) grew to become the MGF group. MGF group has five more companies in its fold of which Motor and General Finance is the flagship company. In the last 60 years, MGF group has expanded and diversified into the leasing of construction, mining and other equipments. International Finance Corpoartion, an affiliate of the World Bank, has co-promoted a company along with MGF, under the name India Lease Development.MGF is engaged in the hire purchase of all types of transport vehicles, mainly of TELCO. The company has emerged as one of the largest TELCO dealers in the country, with particular emphasis on Kerala and Tamilnadu. The company diversified into financing earth moving equipments for the construction and mining industries. The company diversified into new areas such as merchant banking, insurance, housing finance, stock brokerage, asset management, corporate advisory services, single-point fund management for corporate clients and extension of factoring to both consumer and industrial debts.MGF commenced its activities with Delhi as a base and to cater to the requirements of valued customers, it expanded its operations to all important cities of the country. The Company diversified into financing earth moving equipments for the construction and mining indu
Company FAQs

What is the Motor & General Finance Ltd share price today?

The Motor & General Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹30.08 today.

What is the Market Cap of Motor & General Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Motor & General Finance Ltd is ₹116.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Motor & General Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Motor & General Finance Ltd is 50.23 and 2.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Motor & General Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Motor & General Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Motor & General Finance Ltd is ₹29.63 and ₹50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Motor & General Finance Ltd?

Motor & General Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.00%, 3 Years at 1.42%, 1 Year at -37.18%, 6 Month at -25.38%, 3 Month at -22.75% and 1 Month at -6.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Motor & General Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Motor & General Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.57 %
Institutions - 2.69 %
Public - 27.73 %

