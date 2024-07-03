Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹30.45
Prev. Close₹30.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.75
Day's High₹30.45
Day's Low₹29.71
52 Week's High₹50
52 Week's Low₹29.63
Book Value₹13.73
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)116.49
P/E50.23
EPS0.6
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.36
19.36
19.36
19.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
59.12
57.72
59.22
60.67
Net Worth
78.48
77.08
78.58
80.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-9.28
-2.09
-12.55
-7.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6.2
5.43
4.18
2.11
5.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.2
5.43
4.18
2.11
5.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.57
3.57
2.09
2.78
4.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice President & CS
M K Madan.
Independent Director
Karun Pratap Hoon
Chairman & MD & CEO
Rajiv Gupta
Joint Managing Director
Arti Gupta
Executive Director
Arun Mitter
Independent Director
Dinesh Agnani
Non Executive Director
Leena Tuteja
Reports by Motor & General Finance Ltd
Summary
The Motor & General Finance Limited (MGF) was incorporated in March, 1930 is the flagship company of MGF Group. The Company was formed as small company to introduce automobile hire-purchase, The Motor and General Finance (MGF) grew to become the MGF group. MGF group has five more companies in its fold of which Motor and General Finance is the flagship company. In the last 60 years, MGF group has expanded and diversified into the leasing of construction, mining and other equipments. International Finance Corpoartion, an affiliate of the World Bank, has co-promoted a company along with MGF, under the name India Lease Development.MGF is engaged in the hire purchase of all types of transport vehicles, mainly of TELCO. The company has emerged as one of the largest TELCO dealers in the country, with particular emphasis on Kerala and Tamilnadu. The company diversified into financing earth moving equipments for the construction and mining industries. The company diversified into new areas such as merchant banking, insurance, housing finance, stock brokerage, asset management, corporate advisory services, single-point fund management for corporate clients and extension of factoring to both consumer and industrial debts.MGF commenced its activities with Delhi as a base and to cater to the requirements of valued customers, it expanded its operations to all important cities of the country. The Company diversified into financing earth moving equipments for the construction and mining indu
Read More
The Motor & General Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹30.08 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Motor & General Finance Ltd is ₹116.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Motor & General Finance Ltd is 50.23 and 2.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Motor & General Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Motor & General Finance Ltd is ₹29.63 and ₹50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Motor & General Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 11.00%, 3 Years at 1.42%, 1 Year at -37.18%, 6 Month at -25.38%, 3 Month at -22.75% and 1 Month at -6.95%.
