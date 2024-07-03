Motor & General Finance Ltd Summary

The Motor & General Finance Limited (MGF) was incorporated in March, 1930 is the flagship company of MGF Group. The Company was formed as small company to introduce automobile hire-purchase, The Motor and General Finance (MGF) grew to become the MGF group. MGF group has five more companies in its fold of which Motor and General Finance is the flagship company. In the last 60 years, MGF group has expanded and diversified into the leasing of construction, mining and other equipments. International Finance Corpoartion, an affiliate of the World Bank, has co-promoted a company along with MGF, under the name India Lease Development.MGF is engaged in the hire purchase of all types of transport vehicles, mainly of TELCO. The company has emerged as one of the largest TELCO dealers in the country, with particular emphasis on Kerala and Tamilnadu. The company diversified into financing earth moving equipments for the construction and mining industries. The company diversified into new areas such as merchant banking, insurance, housing finance, stock brokerage, asset management, corporate advisory services, single-point fund management for corporate clients and extension of factoring to both consumer and industrial debts.MGF commenced its activities with Delhi as a base and to cater to the requirements of valued customers, it expanded its operations to all important cities of the country. The Company diversified into financing earth moving equipments for the construction and mining industries. Prior to this, it was involved into merchant banking activities and other areas like corporate advisory services, single point fund management for corporate clients and factoring of debts. It granted license of Merchant Banker which in view of lesser business procurement was surrendered later on. MGF floated a company with Citicorp Securities and Investments (CSIL), an associate of Citibank, to offer scientifically developed collection systems.The erstwhile MGF(lndia) Ltd(MGFI) and Goodwill India Limited(GIL) were merged with the Company thru the Scheme of Amalgamation, which became effective from July 11,2002. In terms of the said Scheme, the assets and liabilities of MGFI and GIL were incorporated into the Company. Similarly, in 2009, the amalgamation of two companies, namely, NAP Sales Private Limited and Janata Cinemas Properties & Finance Limited was made effective from March 13,2009. Resulting to the said Scheme of Amalgamation, 277 Equity Shares of Rs.10/-each,on amalgamation, were allotted on 30th March,2009 to the shareholders of NAP Sales Private Limited and Janata Cinemas Properties & Finance Limited.