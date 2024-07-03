Motor & General Finance Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
4.55
4.07
2.95
1.08
4.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.55
4.07
2.95
1.08
4.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.84
1.91
1.61
0.9
2.68
Total Income
6.39
5.98
4.56
1.97
6.9
Total Expenditure
5.49
5.33
5.09
5.1
7.54
PBIDT
0.9
0.65
-0.53
-3.13
-0.64
Interest
0.32
0.34
0.36
0.5
0.41
PBDT
0.58
0.31
-0.9
-3.62
-1.06
Depreciation
0.87
0.96
1.06
0.9
1.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.29
-0.64
-1.96
-4.53
-2.07
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.29
-0.64
-1.96
-4.53
-2.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.29
-0.64
-1.96
-4.53
-2.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.08
-0.17
-0.5
-1.17
-1.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.36
19.36
19.36
19.36
19.36
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.78
15.97
-17.96
-289.81
-15.16
PBDTM(%)
12.74
7.61
-30.5
-335.18
-25.11
PATM(%)
-6.37
-15.72
-66.44
-419.44
-49.05
No Record Found
