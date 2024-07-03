iifl-logo-icon 1
Motor & General Finance Ltd Nine Monthly Results

28.6
(-3.12%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

4.55

4.07

2.95

1.08

4.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.55

4.07

2.95

1.08

4.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.84

1.91

1.61

0.9

2.68

Total Income

6.39

5.98

4.56

1.97

6.9

Total Expenditure

5.49

5.33

5.09

5.1

7.54

PBIDT

0.9

0.65

-0.53

-3.13

-0.64

Interest

0.32

0.34

0.36

0.5

0.41

PBDT

0.58

0.31

-0.9

-3.62

-1.06

Depreciation

0.87

0.96

1.06

0.9

1.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.29

-0.64

-1.96

-4.53

-2.07

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.29

-0.64

-1.96

-4.53

-2.07

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.29

-0.64

-1.96

-4.53

-2.07

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.08

-0.17

-0.5

-1.17

-1.07

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.36

19.36

19.36

19.36

19.36

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

19.78

15.97

-17.96

-289.81

-15.16

PBDTM(%)

12.74

7.61

-30.5

-335.18

-25.11

PATM(%)

-6.37

-15.72

-66.44

-419.44

-49.05

