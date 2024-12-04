Board Meeting 4 Dec 2024 26 Nov 2024

MOTOR & GENERAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation Regarding Independent Directors Meeting will be held on 04.12.2024. Outcome of Separate Meeting of Independent Directors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.12.2024)

Quarterly Results MOTOR & GENERAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. for the quarter and half year ended September 30. 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024) Submission of Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30,2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

MOTOR & GENERAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of convening of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 Para A of Part A of Schedule Ill of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 to consider and approve Postal Ballot Notice Outcome of Board Meeting held on 16.10.2024 regarding Intimation of Postal Ballot Notice for seeking approval of Members for the Appointment of Mrs. Leena Tuteja (DIN :10765107) as Non Executive Independent Director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.10.2024)

MOTOR & GENERAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday the September 17, 2024. Submission of Information under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015 (i) Appointment of Additional Director and Independent Director (ii) Completion of Second term of Independent Director (iii) Reconstitution of Committees (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/09/2024)

MOTOR & GENERAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of convening of Board Meeting under Regulation 29(1)(a) & 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations2015 on Monday August 122024.to approve Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30.2024 under IND-AS Rules and approve Notice of AGM Directors Report Closure of Register of Members & Share Transfer Books and other related matters. Submission of Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

MOTOR & GENERAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of convening of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEB] (LODR) Regulations 2015 to consider and approve Postal Ballot Notice and others on Thursday June 132024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on June 13,2024 Notice of Postal Ballot approved in Board Meeting held on June 13,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.06.2024)

MOTOR & GENERAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting will be held on Tuesday the May 282024 to consider Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the company for the 4th quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Standalone ai:id Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and year ended March 31 ,2024 along with Auditors Report pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations.2015. as amended. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and year ended March 31,2024 along with Auditors Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

MOTOR & GENERAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting of the company will be held on Tuesday the March 19 2024.to consider re-appoint of M/s Anjali Yadav & Associates Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the company for the year ending March 31 2024 and re-appoint of Mr. S.K. Aggarwal Chartered Accountant as Internal Auditor of the company for the year ending March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 19,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.03.2024)

MOTOR & GENERAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to approve Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Period ended December 312023 together with Limited Review Report under IND-AS Rules Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & nine months period ended December 31,2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

