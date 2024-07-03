Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹625
Prev. Close₹625
Turnover(Lac.)₹24.95
Day's High₹628.25
Day's Low₹611.05
52 Week's High₹847
52 Week's Low₹255.8
Book Value₹132.69
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,730.43
P/E29.62
EPS21.11
Divi. Yield0.16
The company will issue 13.3 lakh convertible warrants to Ramesh Sawalram Saraogi at a price of ₹750 per warrant.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.18
16.63
16.63
6.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
501.63
57.62
19.61
14.65
Net Worth
523.81
74.25
36.24
21.3
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
412.21
305.74
272.72
239.99
86.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
412.21
305.74
272.72
239.99
86.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.49
2.15
1.19
4.01
2.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & Managing Direct
Rajan Meenathakonil Thomas
Whole-time Director
Rahul Rajan Jesu Thomas
Non Executive Director
Sujatha R. Thomas
Independent Director
MRUTYUNJAY MAHAPATRA
Independent Director
Sunil Pant
Independent Director
Satyendra Nayak
Reports by Suraj Estate Developers Ltd
Summary
Suraj Estate Developers Limited was originally incorporated as Suraj Estate Developers Private Limited, at Mumbai dated September 10, 1986 issued by the RoC. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company dated October 30, 2021 and the name was changed to Suraj Estate Developers Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 9, 2021. Founded by the Promoter, Rajan M. Thomas, the Company is engaged in the business of real estate development. The Company has been involved in real estate business since 1986, and developed real estate across residential and commercial sectors in the South Central Mumbai region. It has a residential portfolio located in the markets of Mahim, Dadar, Prabhadevi and Parel, which are sub-markets of the South-Central Mumbai micro market where it established the presence. It is focused primarily on value luxury, luxury segments and commercial segment.In residential portfolio, it is present across the value luxury and luxury segments with unit values ranging from Rs. 10 million to Rs 130 million. In commercial portfolio, it constructed and sold built-to-suit corporate headquarters to institutional clientele, Saraswat Cooperative Bank Limited (Prabhadevi) and Clearing Corporation of India Limited (Dadar).The Company had launched 14 residential projects out of which 12 projects are redevelopment projects. Majority of projects executed by the Company are on land owned or through development agreements with land-owners. It com
The Suraj Estate Developers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹615.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suraj Estate Developers Ltd is ₹2730.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Suraj Estate Developers Ltd is 29.62 and 4.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suraj Estate Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suraj Estate Developers Ltd is ₹255.8 and ₹847 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Suraj Estate Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 75.44%, 6 Month at 8.61%, 3 Month at -17.30% and 1 Month at -8.09%.
