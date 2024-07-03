Summary

Suraj Estate Developers Limited was originally incorporated as Suraj Estate Developers Private Limited, at Mumbai dated September 10, 1986 issued by the RoC. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company dated October 30, 2021 and the name was changed to Suraj Estate Developers Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 9, 2021. Founded by the Promoter, Rajan M. Thomas, the Company is engaged in the business of real estate development. The Company has been involved in real estate business since 1986, and developed real estate across residential and commercial sectors in the South Central Mumbai region. It has a residential portfolio located in the markets of Mahim, Dadar, Prabhadevi and Parel, which are sub-markets of the South-Central Mumbai micro market where it established the presence. It is focused primarily on value luxury, luxury segments and commercial segment.In residential portfolio, it is present across the value luxury and luxury segments with unit values ranging from Rs. 10 million to Rs 130 million. In commercial portfolio, it constructed and sold built-to-suit corporate headquarters to institutional clientele, Saraswat Cooperative Bank Limited (Prabhadevi) and Clearing Corporation of India Limited (Dadar).The Company had launched 14 residential projects out of which 12 projects are redevelopment projects. Majority of projects executed by the Company are on land owned or through development agreements with land-owners. It com

Read More