Suraj Estate Developers Ltd Share Price

615.5
(-1.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:59:59 AM

  • Open625
  • Day's High628.25
  • 52 Wk High847
  • Prev. Close625
  • Day's Low611.05
  • 52 Wk Low 255.8
  • Turnover (lac)24.95
  • P/E29.62
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value132.69
  • EPS21.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,730.43
  • Div. Yield0.16
Suraj Estate Developers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

625

Prev. Close

625

Turnover(Lac.)

24.95

Day's High

628.25

Day's Low

611.05

52 Week's High

847

52 Week's Low

255.8

Book Value

132.69

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,730.43

P/E

29.62

EPS

21.11

Divi. Yield

0.16

Suraj Estate Developers Ltd Corporate Action

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Aug, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Suraj Estate Developers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Suraj Estate to raise ₹500 Crore via preferential allotment

Suraj Estate to raise ₹500 Crore via preferential allotment

20 Aug 2024|10:34 AM

The company will issue 13.3 lakh convertible warrants to Ramesh Sawalram Saraogi at a price of ₹750 per warrant.

Suraj Estate Developers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:19 AM
Oct-2024Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.80%

Non-Promoter- 5.39%

Institutions: 5.39%

Non-Institutions: 21.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Suraj Estate Developers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.18

16.63

16.63

6.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

501.63

57.62

19.61

14.65

Net Worth

523.81

74.25

36.24

21.3

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

412.21

305.74

272.72

239.99

86.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

412.21

305.74

272.72

239.99

86.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.49

2.15

1.19

4.01

2.02

Suraj Estate Developers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Suraj Estate Developers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & Managing Direct

Rajan Meenathakonil Thomas

Whole-time Director

Rahul Rajan Jesu Thomas

Non Executive Director

Sujatha R. Thomas

Independent Director

MRUTYUNJAY MAHAPATRA

Independent Director

Sunil Pant

Independent Director

Satyendra Nayak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Suraj Estate Developers Ltd

Summary

Suraj Estate Developers Limited was originally incorporated as Suraj Estate Developers Private Limited, at Mumbai dated September 10, 1986 issued by the RoC. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company dated October 30, 2021 and the name was changed to Suraj Estate Developers Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 9, 2021. Founded by the Promoter, Rajan M. Thomas, the Company is engaged in the business of real estate development. The Company has been involved in real estate business since 1986, and developed real estate across residential and commercial sectors in the South Central Mumbai region. It has a residential portfolio located in the markets of Mahim, Dadar, Prabhadevi and Parel, which are sub-markets of the South-Central Mumbai micro market where it established the presence. It is focused primarily on value luxury, luxury segments and commercial segment.In residential portfolio, it is present across the value luxury and luxury segments with unit values ranging from Rs. 10 million to Rs 130 million. In commercial portfolio, it constructed and sold built-to-suit corporate headquarters to institutional clientele, Saraswat Cooperative Bank Limited (Prabhadevi) and Clearing Corporation of India Limited (Dadar).The Company had launched 14 residential projects out of which 12 projects are redevelopment projects. Majority of projects executed by the Company are on land owned or through development agreements with land-owners.
Company FAQs

What is the Suraj Estate Developers Ltd share price today?

The Suraj Estate Developers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹615.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Suraj Estate Developers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suraj Estate Developers Ltd is ₹2730.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Suraj Estate Developers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Suraj Estate Developers Ltd is 29.62 and 4.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Suraj Estate Developers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suraj Estate Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suraj Estate Developers Ltd is ₹255.8 and ₹847 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Suraj Estate Developers Ltd?

Suraj Estate Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 75.44%, 6 Month at 8.61%, 3 Month at -17.30% and 1 Month at -8.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Suraj Estate Developers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Suraj Estate Developers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.60 %
Institutions - 5.16 %
Public - 25.24 %

