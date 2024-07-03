Suraj Estate Developers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
Gross Sales
311.86
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
311.86
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.81
Total Income
312.67
Total Expenditure
132.4
PBIDT
180.26
Interest
113.92
PBDT
66.35
Depreciation
2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
21.45
Deferred Tax
-5.13
Reported Profit After Tax
48.03
Minority Interest After NP
-0.22
Net Profit after Minority Interest
48.25
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
48.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
21.43
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
57.8
PBDTM(%)
21.27
PATM(%)
15.4
The company will issue 13.3 lakh convertible warrants to Ramesh Sawalram Saraogi at a price of ₹750 per warrant.Read More
