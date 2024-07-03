iifl-logo-icon 1
Suraj Estate Developers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

604
(3.29%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:50 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023

Gross Sales

311.86

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

311.86

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.81

Total Income

312.67

Total Expenditure

132.4

PBIDT

180.26

Interest

113.92

PBDT

66.35

Depreciation

2

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

21.45

Deferred Tax

-5.13

Reported Profit After Tax

48.03

Minority Interest After NP

-0.22

Net Profit after Minority Interest

48.25

Extra-ordinary Items

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

48.25

EPS (Unit Curr.)

15

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

21.43

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

PBIDTM(%)

57.8

PBDTM(%)

21.27

PATM(%)

15.4

Suraj Estate: Related NEWS

Suraj Estate to raise ₹500 Crore via preferential allotment

Suraj Estate to raise ₹500 Crore via preferential allotment

20 Aug 2024|10:34 AM

The company will issue 13.3 lakh convertible warrants to Ramesh Sawalram Saraogi at a price of ₹750 per warrant.

Read More

