Invest wise with Expert advice
|Oct-2024
|Oct-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
72.8%
69.59%
74.95%
74.95%
74.95%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
5.39%
5.15%
5.65%
4.49%
8.77%
Non-Institutions
21.79%
25.24%
19.39%
20.55%
16.27%
Total Non-Promoter
27.19%
30.4%
25.04%
25.04%
25.04%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The company will issue 13.3 lakh convertible warrants to Ramesh Sawalram Saraogi at a price of ₹750 per warrant.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.