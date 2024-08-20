Suraj Estate Developers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.18
16.63
16.63
6.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
501.63
57.62
19.61
14.65
Net Worth
523.81
74.25
36.24
21.3
Minority Interest
Debt
355.39
406.69
387.56
357.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.06
0.35
0.35
0
Total Liabilities
882.26
481.29
424.15
379.09
Fixed Assets
26.87
3.8
4.91
6.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
37.21
31.33
29.92
11.76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.68
0.89
0.87
0.61
Networking Capital
707.53
422.2
372.3
350.22
Inventories
451.03
437.66
395.2
356.53
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
86.03
63.41
69.69
66.55
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
465.76
203.99
47.34
38.28
Sundry Creditors
-32.06
-23.16
-15.17
-9.21
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-263.23
-259.7
-124.76
-101.93
Cash
107.96
23.07
16.14
9.53
Total Assets
882.25
481.29
424.14
379.1
The company will issue 13.3 lakh convertible warrants to Ramesh Sawalram Saraogi at a price of ₹750 per warrant.Read More
