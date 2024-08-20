iifl-logo-icon 1
Suraj Estate Developers Ltd Balance Sheet

555.5
(-5.08%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:56 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.18

16.63

16.63

6.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

501.63

57.62

19.61

14.65

Net Worth

523.81

74.25

36.24

21.3

Minority Interest

Debt

355.39

406.69

387.56

357.79

Deferred Tax Liability Net

3.06

0.35

0.35

0

Total Liabilities

882.26

481.29

424.15

379.09

Fixed Assets

26.87

3.8

4.91

6.98

Intangible Assets

Investments

37.21

31.33

29.92

11.76

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.68

0.89

0.87

0.61

Networking Capital

707.53

422.2

372.3

350.22

Inventories

451.03

437.66

395.2

356.53

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

86.03

63.41

69.69

66.55

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

465.76

203.99

47.34

38.28

Sundry Creditors

-32.06

-23.16

-15.17

-9.21

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-263.23

-259.7

-124.76

-101.93

Cash

107.96

23.07

16.14

9.53

Total Assets

882.25

481.29

424.14

379.1

Suraj Estate : related Articles

Suraj Estate to raise ₹500 Crore via preferential allotment

Suraj Estate to raise ₹500 Crore via preferential allotment

20 Aug 2024|10:34 AM

The company will issue 13.3 lakh convertible warrants to Ramesh Sawalram Saraogi at a price of ₹750 per warrant.

Read More

