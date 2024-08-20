|Purpose
|Outcome of Board Meeting dated 01.08.2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). In this Connection, we enclose the summary of the proceedings of AGM as required under Regulation 30 read with Para (A) (13) of Part A of Schedule III to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, vide Annexure - I (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/09/2024)
The company will issue 13.3 lakh convertible warrants to Ramesh Sawalram Saraogi at a price of ₹750 per warrant.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
