iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Suraj Estate Developers Ltd AGM

525.9
(-0.76%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Suraj Estate CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM26 Sep 20241 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting dated 01.08.2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). In this Connection, we enclose the summary of the proceedings of AGM as required under Regulation 30 read with Para (A) (13) of Part A of Schedule III to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, vide Annexure - I (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/09/2024)

Suraj Estate: Related News

Suraj Estate to raise ₹500 Crore via preferential allotment

Suraj Estate to raise ₹500 Crore via preferential allotment

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2024|10:34 AM

The company will issue 13.3 lakh convertible warrants to Ramesh Sawalram Saraogi at a price of ₹750 per warrant.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Suraj Estate Developers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.