Suraj Estate Developers Ltd Board Meeting

519.55
(-1.80%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Suraj Estate CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Jan 20253 Jan 2025
Suraj Estate Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Suraj Estate Developers Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the appointment of Independent Directors and Secretarial Auditor With reference to the captioned subject, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., January 08, 2025, inter alia, considered and approved the appointment of Directors, Secretarial Auditor and Reconstitution of Committees Appointment of Directors and Secretarial Auditor Appointment of Directors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/01/2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Suraj Estate Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited (Consolidated and Standalone Financial) Results along with Limited Review Reports for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting19 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
Suraj Estate Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Fund raising by way of Issue of equity shares/ preference shares/ bonds/ debentures/ non-convertible debt instruments/warrants/ any other securities through preferential issue Outcome of Board Meeting for Preferential Issue of Equity shares and convertible warrants (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/08/2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
Suraj Estate Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Suraj Estate Developers Ltd. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled for 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 01.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting7 May 202430 Apr 2024
Quarterly Results & Final Dividend & Audited Results Suraj Estate Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve For Considering And Approving The Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2024, Recommendation Of Dividend, If Any For The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024 and enabling resolution for raising of Fund The Board Meeting to be held on 07/05/2024 has been revised to 07/05/2024 Revision in Board meeting Date (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024)
Board Meeting29 Feb 202426 Feb 2024
Suraj Estate Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Raising of Funds Through Unlisted Secured NCDs Issue and allotment of Non Convertible Debentures NCDs (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/02/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Suraj Estate Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company for the Quarter Ended December 31 2023. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor Quarterly results for December 31, 2023 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Suraj Estate: Related News

Suraj Estate to raise ₹500 Crore via preferential allotment

Suraj Estate to raise ₹500 Crore via preferential allotment

20 Aug 2024|10:34 AM

The company will issue 13.3 lakh convertible warrants to Ramesh Sawalram Saraogi at a price of ₹750 per warrant.

