Board Meeting 8 Jan 2025 3 Jan 2025

Board Meeting 8 Jan 2025: The Board of Directors meeting held on January 08, 2025 considered and approved the appointment of Independent Directors, Secretarial Auditor and Reconstitution of Committees.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024: The Board of Directors meeting scheduled for 14/11/2024 considered and approved the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Reports.

Board Meeting 19 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 19 Aug 2024: The Board of Directors meeting scheduled for 19/08/2024 considered and approved fund raising by way of Issue of equity shares/preference shares/bonds/debentures/non-convertible debt instruments/warrants/any other securities through preferential issue. Outcome: Preferential Issue of Equity shares and convertible warrants approved.

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024: The Board of Directors meeting scheduled for 01/08/2024 considered and approved the standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Board Meeting 7 May 2024: The Board of Directors meeting scheduled for 07/05/2024 considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, recommendation of dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, and enabling resolution for raising of funds.

Board Meeting 29 Feb 2024 26 Feb 2024

Board Meeting 29 Feb 2024: The Board of Directors meeting scheduled for 29/02/2024 considered and approved raising of funds through unlisted secured NCDs and issue and allotment of Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs).

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024