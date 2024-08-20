Convening of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting on September 14, 2024 through Video conferencing/ other Audio-Visual Means for seeking approval of shareholders for the aforesaid Preferential Issues of Equity Shares and Convertible Warrants through Private Placement offer Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the 01/2024-25 Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of the Company was held on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 03:30 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) / other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) In this connection, we enclose the summary of the proceedings of the EGM as required under Regulation 30 read with Para (A) (13) of Part A of Schedule III to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, vide Annexure-I Read less.. Scrutinizers Report on remote e-voting prior to and e-voting at Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the members of Suraj Estate Developers Limited held on September 14, 2024 Voting Results under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 in respect of EGM held on September 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024)