iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Suraj Estate Developers Ltd EGM

517
(-0.97%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:34 PM

Suraj Estate CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM19 Aug 202414 Sep 2024
Convening of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting on September 14, 2024 through Video conferencing/ other Audio-Visual Means for seeking approval of shareholders for the aforesaid Preferential Issues of Equity Shares and Convertible Warrants through Private Placement offer Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the 01/2024-25 Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of the Company was held on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 03:30 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) / other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) In this connection, we enclose the summary of the proceedings of the EGM as required under Regulation 30 read with Para (A) (13) of Part A of Schedule III to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, vide Annexure-I Read less.. Scrutinizers Report on remote e-voting prior to and e-voting at Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the members of Suraj Estate Developers Limited held on September 14, 2024 Voting Results under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 in respect of EGM held on September 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024)

Suraj Estate: Related News

Suraj Estate to raise ₹500 Crore via preferential allotment

Suraj Estate to raise ₹500 Crore via preferential allotment

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2024|10:34 AM

The company will issue 13.3 lakh convertible warrants to Ramesh Sawalram Saraogi at a price of ₹750 per warrant.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Suraj Estate Developers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.