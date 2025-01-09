Suraj Estate Developers Ltd Management Discussions

GLOBAL ECONOMY

The global economy showed remarkable resilience in 2023 and 2024 despite facing challenges like tight monetary policies, the Russian-led conflict in Ukraine, and tensions affecting maritime trade routes. Early resilience and decisive actions by authorities balanced the risks. According to the IMF, the global economy grew by 3.3% in 2023, with forecasts for 2024 and 2025 holding steady at 3.2% and 3.3%, respectively.

Inflation is anticipated to ease gradually, supporting a balanced recovery. It is projected to decline from 6.9% in 2023 to 5.0% in 2024 and 3.4% in 2025 due to tight monetary policies and decreasing pressures on goods and energy prices. This easing, along with resilient growth, points to favourable supply developments, including the fading of energy price shocks and a rebound in labour supply. Advanced economies are expected to see slight growth acceleration, while emerging markets will maintain stable growth levels.

World Economy Outlook April 2024 Growth Projections

INDIAN ECONOMY

India has emerged as the worlds fastest-growing major economy and is poised to become one of the top three economic powers globally in the next 10-15 years, driven by its robust democracy and strong partnerships. Indias economy has undergone macroeconomic fundamentals, and positioned itself as the fastest-growing significant economy among G20 nations. With GDP projected to grow by 8.2% in 2023-24, marking the third consecutive year of over 7% growth, India solidifiedits position as one of the fastest-growing economies. The growth is fuelled by strong domestic demand, converging rural-urban consumption, and increased capital expenditure. The 2024-25 Interim Union Budget set an ambitious

11.11 Lakhs Crores target for capital expenditure, up 11.11% from the previous year. This, coupled with the manufacturing sectors robust 9.9% growth in 2023-24, underscores a resurgent Indian economy poised for sustained expansion and global competitiveness.

Moreover, the eight core industries, including sectors like electricity, coal, steel, and cement, achieved robust growth of 7.2% in 2023-24. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India is expected to remain the fastest-growing major economy with an anticipated real growth rate of 6.8% for 2024-25. It is expected that domestic demand, especially investment, will be the main driver of growth in India, amid sustained levels of business and consumer confidence.

INDIAN REAL ESTATE SECTOR

In India, the real estate industry holds immense significance, standing as the second-largest contributor to employment after agriculture on a national scale. This sector encompasses four primary segments: housing, commercial, retail, and hospitality, with residential properties contributing nearly 80% to its overall composition. Projections indicate strong growth, with Indias real estate market anticipated to reach USD 5.8 Tn by 2047, elevating its GDP contribution from 7.3% to 15.5%.

Demand for residential properties has surged due to rapid urbanisation and rising incomes. With India ranking among the top 10 global housing markets for price appreciation, urban populations are projected to reach 542.7 Mn by 2025 and 675.5 Mn by 2035. This growth is fuelled by significant

FDI, totalling USD 58.5 bn from April 2000 to September 2023, bolstered by relaxed regulations. Technological advancements, including digital marketing and AI analytics, are further transforming the industry, enhancing efficiency and competitiveness in this evolving, globally connected market.

Emphasis on sustainability and green buildings highlights the positive evolution of the industry. Despite challenges such as regulatory complexities, economic fluctuations, and localised inventory surpluses, there is optimism for long-term growth and are seen as opportunities for innovation and improvement. Sustained governmental backing, ongoing technological integration, and the proactive expansion of urban areas are expected to pave the way for a resilient and thriving real estate sector in India.

Market Size of Indian Real Estate Sector (in Billion)

Year Market Size 2022 477 2025 (F) 650 2030 (F) 1,000 2047 (F) 5,800

Source: mordor intelligence

DEMAND DRIVERS IN REAL ESTATE MARKET

• Increased Economic Growth and Urbanisation: Indias economic expansion and urban migration are driving heightened demand for real estate in major cities, spurred by rising incomes and job opportunities.

• Government Policies Promoting Transparency:

Initiatives like the Affordable Housing Scheme, GST, and RERA have bolstered transparency and investor confidencein real estate. These reforms have attracted increased domestic and foreign investment. PMAY is also a government housing scheme aimed at providing affordable housing through subsidies, financial and partnerships, promoting innovation and improving living standards nationwide.

• Rising Nuclear Families and Housing Demand: The growing number of nuclear families, influenced by urbanisation and economic growth, is fueling substantial demand for residential units. This demographic shift underscores ongoing growth prospects in the real estate sector.

• Repatriation of NRIs and HNIs: Many NRIs and HNIs are returning to India, attracted by its rapid economic untapped potential for growth in the sector. growth and new opportunities, particularly heightened during the pandemic as they preferred proximity to family. These individuals, often high net-worth, are driving sales in premium housing units, favouring residences with superior amenities and spacious environments.

• Improving Financing for Housing: Increasing availability of finance is also fueling the growth of the real estate sector. Earlier real estate developers majorly used to rely on buyers funds for project completion but now with availability of finance it is becoming easy to complete the projects. Besides, easy and increasing financing is also helping buyers to fulfil their dream of owning the home.

INDIAN RESIDENTIAL MARKET OVERVIEW

The India Residential Real Estate Market size is estimated at USD 227.26 Bn in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 687.27 Bn by 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 24.77% during the forecast period (2024-2029). In India, around three houses are built per 1,000 people per year as against the required construction rate of five houses per 1,000 individuals per year, as per industry estimates. This indicates that there is significant is a massive demand for affordable housing in many parts of the country, propelled by rapid urbanisation. Apart from it, there is a significant increase in demand for luxury and big housing spaces due to the need for better lifestyles.

Post-COVID, the residential segment has rebounded strongly due to low home loan interest rates, increased homeownership demand, and government incentives like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Government initiatives such as RERA, which has increased transparency and accountability, the emphasis on affordable housing, and the

Smart Cities Mission have significantly boosted the sector.

Source: mordor intelligence

MUMBAI REAL ESTATE SECTOR

The Mumbai real estate market has been one of Indias most vibrant and dynamic, with numerous factors driving its growth over the years. In 2023-24, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) saw a notable increase in sales, with nearly a 5% rise compared to 2022-23. This growth occurred alongside a 22% drop in the launch of new residential units during the same period.

Mumbais real estate sector is poised for continued growth in 2024-25, driven by economic recovery and increasing demand. As a result, property prices in the city are predicted to rise moderately by 5-8% through the rest of 2024 and into 2025. The citys booming economy and increasing affluence are driving interest in high-end properties, with developers creating exclusive, customised luxury apartments. Mumbais vibrant lifestyle, excellent amenities, and prestigious addresses continue attracting luxury real estate investments.

Ongoing infrastructure projects like the Mumbai Metro and Coastal Road are enhancing citywide connectivity, potentially creating new real estate hotspots and boosting property values. These developments, along with economic growth, are expected to shape both residential and commercial real estate trends in Mumbai throughout 2024 and beyond.

Source: Mumbai Real Estate Market Forecast & Trends 2024:

Mumbai Quarterly Unit Sales Jun-2022 Sep-2022 Dec-2022 Mar-2023 Jun-2023 Sep-2023 Dec-2023 Mar-2024 22,652 21,450 19,519 20,300 20,498 22,308 23,765 23,743

Factors Driving Trends in Mumbai Real Estate Market

Mumbais real estate market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in 2024-25 based on various factors. Here are the key factors that are driving the growth trends in Mumbai real estate: Growing Population: Mumbais population has steadily increased over the years, which is expected to continue. As a result, there will be a growing demand for residential apartments in Mumbai. Developers are already working on new projects to meet this growing demand.

Status as a Financial Hub: Mumbai is the financial capital of India. Its status as a commercial and financial hub will continue to attract businesses and professionals to the city. This, in turn, will drive demand for commercial properties in Mumbai.

Affordable Housing Initiatives: The central and state governments have launched several initiatives to promote affordable housing in Mumbai. These initiatives include providing subsidies and incentives to developers and reducing the cost portion of these old structures fall under of land. This will make it easier for developers to build affordable housing projects and benefit low and middle-income families.

Infrastructure development: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has been working on several infrastructure projects to improve the citys connectivity. These projects include the construction of new highways, metro lines, and other transport links. Improved connectivity will make it easier for people to commute to work and open new areas for development.

Growth of Businesses: The corporate arena has been growing rapidly in Mumbai, with several major companies setting up offices in the city. This has led to a growing demand for commercial real estate, particularly in areas like Bandra, Andheri, Mahim and Lower Parel.

Foreign Investment: Mumbai has also attracted foreign investment in the real estate sector. As per the latest Mumbai real estate market forecast, this investment is expected to continue in 2024-25, as the city remains an attractive destination for investors.

MUMBAI REDEVELOPMENT MARKET

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), a significant portion of residential unit supply stems from redevelopment projects. These initiatives span various forms, including slum rehabilitation, MHADA layouts redevelopment, ceased buildings redevelopment, and housing societies redevelopment. The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) jurisdiction faces an urgent need for such projects due to its aging building stock. theA significant ‘ceased buildings category, as defined

Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). In South Central Mumbai alone, MHADA data reveals 19,642 ceased buildings, all constructed before 30th September, 1969. As of June 2023, these buildings were over 50 years old, with 16,502 of them exceeding 80 years, having been built before 1st September, 1940.

The age and condition of these buildings call for an urgent need for comprehensive redevelopment. This situation presents both challenges and opportunities for urban renewal, potentially transforming Mumbais cityscape while addressing critical housing and safety concerns. As the city evolves, the redevelopment of these ceased buildings will play a pivotal role in modernising infrastructure, improving living conditions, and meeting the growing housing demand in one of Indias most dynamic urban centres.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Suraj Estate Developers (‘Suraj Estate ‘The Company), established in 1986, maintains a strong presence in the real estate sector, primarily focussing on residential and commercial developments across South-Central Mumbai. With a strategic footprint in key micro-markets such as Mahim, Dadar, Prabhadevi, and Parel, the Company specialises in the value luxury and luxury segments. Notably, Suraj Estate Developers is renowned for its expertise in tenant settlement within redevelopment projects, a cornerstone of its operations in the region.

Since its inception, the Company has demonstrated

. Surajsignificant

Estate Developers has completed forty-two (42) projects with a developed area of more than 10.47 Lakhs sq. ft. in the South-Central Mumbai region. Currently, the Companys portfolio includes thirteen (13) Ongoing Projects with a developable area of 20.34 Lakhs sq. ft. and saleable carpet area of 6.10 Lakhs sq. ft. Additionally, it has 18 upcoming projects with an estimated carpet area of ~9.01 Lakhs sq. ft., showcasing a robust pipeline for future growth.

Suraj Estate is strategically expanding into the Bandra sub-market while leveraging its extensive experience in South- rise of 54% to Central Mumbais redevelopment sector. With over 19,642 buildings in the region earmarked for redevelopment, the Company is well-positioned for growth. Its strong project portfolio, including prime land reserves, ensures high cash flow visibility and potential for value appreciation. This blend of operational expertise, market expansion, and solid financials establishes Suraj Estate as a key player in

Mumbais evolving real estate landscape.

COMPETITIVE STRENGTHS

Diversified Portfolio Across Value Luxury and Luxury

Segments

Suraj Estate Developers consists of a diversified portfolio that caters comprehensively to the value, luxury, and super luxury segments. The Company offers a wide range of properties across different price points, unit sizes, and sub-markets in South-Central Mumbai (SCM), ensuring they meet diverse market demands.

Marketing & Sales Strategy

Suraj Estate Developers excels in marketing and sales, engaging customers effectively throughout their lifecycle to create a strong network effect. As an established real estate brand in SCM, the Company enjoys high market visibility and customer loyalty.

Established Real Estate Brand In SCM

Suraj Estate Developers is a renowned real estate brand in SCM, known for its established presence and trusted reputation. The Company holds a leading market position, adept at selling properties during the construction phase, which ensures proactive market engagement and sustained growth in the competitive SCM real estate market.

Strong Expertise in Tenant Settlement in Redevelopment

Projects

The Company demonstrates strong capabilities in tenant settlement, particularly in redevelopment projects, having redeveloped homes for 1,011 tenants at no cost and also unlocking significant Floor Space Index (FSI) for commercial development.

Experienced Board of Directors

The Companys experienced board of directors and proficient team are committed to upholding the brands core values and philosophy, ensuring continued success in the real estate sector.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

In 2023-24, Suraj Estate Developers demonstrated robust financial growth. The Companys total income reached

415.7 Crores, marking a 35% year-over-year increase.

EBITDA saw a significant 236.4 Crores, with the EBITDA margin improving by 726 basis points to 57.35%.

Notably, Profit

111% year-over-year growth, reaching 67.5 Crores.

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Total Revenue (Crores) 415.7 305.7 EBITDA (Crores) 236.4 151 EBITDA Margin (%) 57.35 50.09 PAT (Crores) 67.5 32.1 PAT Margin (%) 10.5 16.4 Net Worth (Crores) 71.5 516.2 Long-Term Debt (Crores) 345.7 240.3 Cash and Cash Equivalent 12.1 5 (Crores)

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (CONSOLIDATED)

Ratio As of 31st March, 2024 As of 31st March, 2023 Variance Explanation in case variance is more than 25% Current Ratio 2.36 1.64 44.19% Current ratio increased on account of increase in current assets during the year. Debt-Equity Ratio 0.82 8.29 (90.06%) Net Debt to Equity Ratio improved due to increase in total equity on account of issue of additional shares during the year and reduction in borrowings. Debt Service Coverage Ratio 0.39 0.42 (5.96%) Return on Equity Ratio 0.13 0.45 (70.84%) Return on equity decreased mainly on account of increase in equity. Inventory Turnover Ratio 0.19 0.21 (8.24%) Trade Receivables Turnover Ratio 4.32 3.55 21.68% Trade Payables Turnover Ratio 7.06 7.18 (1.68%) Net Capital Turnover Ratio 0.99 1.11 (10.93%) Net Profit Ratio 0.16 0.10 56.12% Increase on account of higher net profit for the year. Return on Capital Employed 0.25 0.23 9.27% Return on Investment 0.18 0.15 20.32%

RISK MANAGEMENT

Suraj Estate Developers acknowledges several inherent risks in its operations within the competitive real estate market of South-Central Mumbai. These risks include:

Risks Impact Mitigation Competition Risk Suraj Estate Developers might face intense Suraj Estate Developers leverages its competitive competition from other well-established developers strengths, such as its established brand reputation, in Mumbais real estate sector. Competitors may expertise in tenant settlement, and strategic location offer similar properties or attract potential buyers focus, to differentiate itself in the market. This helps with aggressive marketing strategies, posing a mitigate competition risk by maintaining customer challenge to Surajs market position. loyalty and attracting new buyers. Market-Related The Company is exposed to fluctuations in interest The Company utilises hedging strategies to mitigate Risks rates and foreign currency exchange rates, which risks associated with fluctuations in interest rates can impact project costs and financing. Economic and foreign exchange. Maintaining a diversified downturns or shifts in market demand could also funding base and employing prudent financial affect property sales and profitability. planning practices ensure resilience against economic uncertainties. Customer Risks Customer preferences and purchasing power Suraj Estate Developers implements strong risks. Changes in fluctuations are significant customer relationship management (CRM) practices consumer behaviour or economic conditions to understand and anticipate buyer preferences. may lead to delays or cancellations in property By offering tailored solutions and maintaining purchases, affecting revenue streams. transparent communication, the Company mitigates risks associated with fluctuating customer demand. Risks Impact Mitigation Regulatory & Policy Changes in government policies related to real The Company actively monitors regulatory changes Risks estate, such as zoning regulations, taxation, or and engages in proactive dialogue with authorities environmental laws, could impact project timelines to influence policies favourably. Adherence to and costs. Adapting to new regulations requires compliance standards and early engagement with proactive monitoring and compliance. stakeholders help mitigate regulatory risks and streamline project approvals. Project Approval Unforeseen delays in obtaining necessary approvals Suraj Estate Developers adopts rigorous project Delay Risk from local authorities can disrupt project timelines management practices to anticipate and mitigate and increase costs. This risk is particularly critical approval delays. Contingency plans are in place to in redevelopment projects where adherence to manage unforeseen challenges, ensuring project timelines is crucial. timelines are adhered to as closely as possible.

HUMAN RESOURCES

Suraj Estate Developers thrives on the strength of its competent and passionate effective, and efficient inemployees who drive the Companys competitive edge. The organisation ensures its workforce is well-informed about shared goals, core values, and expected behaviours, recognising their crucial role in accelerating growth and transformation. Through a structured recruitment process, comprehensive training programmes, and internal growth opportunities, Suraj Estate Developers fosters a cohesive environment where employees collaboratively work towards common objectives, developing functional, operational, and behavioural competencies to unlock their potential. This commitment to nurturing talent and fostering excellence, underpinned by the belief that ‘great people create great organisations, not only enhances individual growth but also reinforces Suraj Estate Developers position as a leading corporate entity in the real estate sector.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS

Suraj Estate has implemented an internal control system that is considered sufficient, fraudulent activities and irregularities in its operations. The Companys internal and statutory auditors conduct periodic evaluations to assess the effectiveness of these controls, which are reviewed by the Audit Committee. Based on the auditors findings, the Audit Committee advises Management on necessary corrective actions and adjustments that align with the Companys organisational requirements.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The Management Discussion and Analysis report may include forward-looking statements detailing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, and expectations, subject to relevant securities laws and regulations. Its important to note that actual results might substantially vary from both the expressed and implied statements. Several factors, such as economic conditions influencing demand/supply and pricing dynamics in domestic and international markets where the Company operates, changes in government regulations, tax laws, and other statutes, as well as unforeseen elements, could significantly impact the Companys operations.