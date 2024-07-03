iifl-logo-icon 1
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Share Price

613.3
(-1.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:59:26 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open632.7
  • Day's High632.7
  • 52 Wk High736.9
  • Prev. Close623.35
  • Day's Low603.6
  • 52 Wk Low 337.7
  • Turnover (lac)162.67
  • P/E22.67
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value203.68
  • EPS27.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,140.6
  • Div. Yield0.16
View All Historical Data
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

632.7

Prev. Close

623.35

Turnover(Lac.)

162.67

Day's High

632.7

Day's Low

603.6

52 Week's High

736.9

52 Week's Low

337.7

Book Value

203.68

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,140.6

P/E

22.67

EPS

27.65

Divi. Yield

0.16

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.62%

Non-Promoter- 4.75%

Institutions: 4.75%

Non-Institutions: 21.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.59

39.36

23

23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

957.48

764.13

660.5

636.98

Net Worth

983.07

803.49

683.5

659.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

54.39

81.27

13.15

193.13

yoy growth (%)

-33.07

517.92

-93.19

-2.09

Raw materials

33.15

9.99

262.16

-112.05

As % of sales

60.94

12.29

1,993.3

58.01

Employee costs

-3

-6.27

-5.11

-3.63

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

34.02

38.8

38.52

111.81

Depreciation

-5

-4.55

-0.75

-0.14

Tax paid

-5.6

-4.4

-7.61

-23.85

Working capital

254.5

0.71

-88.35

84.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-33.07

517.92

-93.19

-2.09

Op profit growth

-12.7

-511.82

-122.75

-5.73

EBIT growth

-4.3

56.6

-61.57

1.19

Net profit growth

-17.39

11.3

-64.85

1.12

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

704.62

716.53

306.09

205.55

241.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

704.62

716.53

306.09

205.55

241.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

41.22

42.41

38.13

17.6

8.3

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Chetan R Shah

Vice Chairman

Mayur R Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

K S Raghavan

Non Executive Director

Shailaja C Shah

Independent Director

Deepak R Shah

Independent Director

Parul Shah

Independent Director

Atul Mehta

Independent Director

Ashwin Mohan Thakke

Independent Director

Devendra J Shrimanker

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd

Summary

Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Piramal Spinning & Weaving Mills Limited on January 13, 1978. Thereafter, the Company changed the name to Marathon Nextgen Realty and Textiles Limited on July 31, 2003 and further was changed from Marathon Nextgen Realty and Textiles Limited to Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited effective on September 7, 2007. In June, 1979, Company got amalgamated with Mahadevi Invesment Company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of construction, development and sale of commercial and residential real estate projects. The Company has business interest in textiles and manufactures cotton fabrics, synthetic fabric and cotton yarn. from its factories at Lower Parel, Mumbai Ambarnath both in Maharashtra and Surat in Gujarat. The company had completed the first phase of modernisation project including the new process house at Ambarnath at a cost of Rs.372.26 lacs and the new process house was fully operational in 1983-84. The third phase of modernisation programme was completed at a cost of Rs.400 lacs and the fourth phase was completed in 1990-91 at a cost of Rs.298 lacs. In Sep.92, the company came out with a debenture issue to part-finance its fifth phase of the modernisation programme. With effect from 1 Apr.91, the Niranjan Mills (Niranjan) was amalgamated with the company pursuant to a scheme processed under the Sick Industrial Companies (Special provisions) Act, 1985. The rehabilitation programme with retrospective e
Company FAQs

What is the Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd share price today?

The Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹613.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd is ₹3140.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd is 22.67 and 3.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd is ₹337.7 and ₹736.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd?

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.81%, 3 Years at 79.96%, 1 Year at 45.68%, 6 Month at 4.07%, 3 Month at -5.51% and 1 Month at 5.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.63 %
Institutions - 4.76 %
Public - 21.62 %

