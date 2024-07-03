Summary

Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Piramal Spinning & Weaving Mills Limited on January 13, 1978. Thereafter, the Company changed the name to Marathon Nextgen Realty and Textiles Limited on July 31, 2003 and further was changed from Marathon Nextgen Realty and Textiles Limited to Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited effective on September 7, 2007. In June, 1979, Company got amalgamated with Mahadevi Invesment Company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of construction, development and sale of commercial and residential real estate projects. The Company has business interest in textiles and manufactures cotton fabrics, synthetic fabric and cotton yarn. from its factories at Lower Parel, Mumbai Ambarnath both in Maharashtra and Surat in Gujarat. The company had completed the first phase of modernisation project including the new process house at Ambarnath at a cost of Rs.372.26 lacs and the new process house was fully operational in 1983-84. The third phase of modernisation programme was completed at a cost of Rs.400 lacs and the fourth phase was completed in 1990-91 at a cost of Rs.298 lacs. In Sep.92, the company came out with a debenture issue to part-finance its fifth phase of the modernisation programme. With effect from 1 Apr.91, the Niranjan Mills (Niranjan) was amalgamated with the company pursuant to a scheme processed under the Sick Industrial Companies (Special provisions) Act, 1985. The rehabilitation programme with retrospective e

