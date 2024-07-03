Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹632.7
Prev. Close₹623.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹162.67
Day's High₹632.7
Day's Low₹603.6
52 Week's High₹736.9
52 Week's Low₹337.7
Book Value₹203.68
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,140.6
P/E22.67
EPS27.65
Divi. Yield0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.59
39.36
23
23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
957.48
764.13
660.5
636.98
Net Worth
983.07
803.49
683.5
659.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
54.39
81.27
13.15
193.13
yoy growth (%)
-33.07
517.92
-93.19
-2.09
Raw materials
33.15
9.99
262.16
-112.05
As % of sales
60.94
12.29
1,993.3
58.01
Employee costs
-3
-6.27
-5.11
-3.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
34.02
38.8
38.52
111.81
Depreciation
-5
-4.55
-0.75
-0.14
Tax paid
-5.6
-4.4
-7.61
-23.85
Working capital
254.5
0.71
-88.35
84.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-33.07
517.92
-93.19
-2.09
Op profit growth
-12.7
-511.82
-122.75
-5.73
EBIT growth
-4.3
56.6
-61.57
1.19
Net profit growth
-17.39
11.3
-64.85
1.12
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
704.62
716.53
306.09
205.55
241.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
704.62
716.53
306.09
205.55
241.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
41.22
42.41
38.13
17.6
8.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Chetan R Shah
Vice Chairman
Mayur R Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
K S Raghavan
Non Executive Director
Shailaja C Shah
Independent Director
Deepak R Shah
Independent Director
Parul Shah
Independent Director
Atul Mehta
Independent Director
Ashwin Mohan Thakke
Independent Director
Devendra J Shrimanker
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd
Summary
Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Piramal Spinning & Weaving Mills Limited on January 13, 1978. Thereafter, the Company changed the name to Marathon Nextgen Realty and Textiles Limited on July 31, 2003 and further was changed from Marathon Nextgen Realty and Textiles Limited to Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited effective on September 7, 2007. In June, 1979, Company got amalgamated with Mahadevi Invesment Company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of construction, development and sale of commercial and residential real estate projects. The Company has business interest in textiles and manufactures cotton fabrics, synthetic fabric and cotton yarn. from its factories at Lower Parel, Mumbai Ambarnath both in Maharashtra and Surat in Gujarat. The company had completed the first phase of modernisation project including the new process house at Ambarnath at a cost of Rs.372.26 lacs and the new process house was fully operational in 1983-84. The third phase of modernisation programme was completed at a cost of Rs.400 lacs and the fourth phase was completed in 1990-91 at a cost of Rs.298 lacs. In Sep.92, the company came out with a debenture issue to part-finance its fifth phase of the modernisation programme. With effect from 1 Apr.91, the Niranjan Mills (Niranjan) was amalgamated with the company pursuant to a scheme processed under the Sick Industrial Companies (Special provisions) Act, 1985. The rehabilitation programme with retrospective e
The Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹613.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd is ₹3140.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd is 22.67 and 3.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd is ₹337.7 and ₹736.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.81%, 3 Years at 79.96%, 1 Year at 45.68%, 6 Month at 4.07%, 3 Month at -5.51% and 1 Month at 5.27%.
